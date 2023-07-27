Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons witnessed an inspiring and memorable event as Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI) welcomed hundreds of generous donors to a stunning private home in Water Mill. The event’s primary focus was to raise funds for HMI’s critical work in supporting LGBTQ+ youth. As the nation’s oldest youth organization catering to gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning, intersex and asexual individuals ages 13-24, HMI’s vital initiatives were at the forefront of the gathering.

The evening was marked with an enchanting atmosphere filled with cocktails, entertainment featuring mermen and synchronized swimmers, and breathtaking views. It was the perfect setting for celebration. The outpouring of support from the community underscored the shared commitment to empower and uplift the lives of LGBTQ+ youth, ensuring they have the resources and care they need to thrive.