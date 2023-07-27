HMI’s Annual School’s Out Benefit Supports LGBTQ+ Community
-
Brenda GiufurtaBruce Mermelstein
-
Jason Power, Benjamin Dixon, Bernard Teller, Frank Garcia, Michaela Vybohova, Jake ColucciBruce Mermelstein
-
Judith Kasen Windsor, Angela LagrecaBruce Mermelstein
-
Kelly Rippa, Mark Consuelos with WMC Creative Synchronized SwimmersAndrew Werner
-
Kevin Harrington, Queer Eye's Antoni PorowskiAndrew Werner
-
Marisa Allan, Deidre Beirne, Lauren Wils GroverBruce Mermelstein
-
Mer-MenAndrew Werner
-
Michael Staples, Jim BerkrotBruce Mermelstein
-
Nathan Orsman, HMI's Amy Harclerode, Jose CastroAndrew Werner
-
Nicholas Ricotta, Chase Landow, Ricky Swanton, Kelly GrahamBruce Mermelstein
-
Ryan Ward, Steven Horn, Ali Alexander, Adam Widener, Preston KempBruce Mermelstein
-
Stacy Pisone, Rosalie Pisone, Monica NovoBruce Mermelstein
-
Taylor Donohoe, Ashley Lisi, Taylor Strecker, Ali DonhoeBruce Mermelstein
-
Timothy Brown, Peter SomBruce Mermelstein
-
Timothy Peters, Lee Cannon, Salvatore Piazzolla, Dawn Kreizer-Drozjock, Ryan WardAndrew Werner
-
Benjamin Dixon, Brian Kelly, Alessandro Ford RipplineBruce Mermelstein
-
Jose Castro, Nathan OrsmanBruce Mermelstein
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.
The Hamptons witnessed an inspiring and memorable event as Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI) welcomed hundreds of generous donors to a stunning private home in Water Mill. The event’s primary focus was to raise funds for HMI’s critical work in supporting LGBTQ+ youth. As the nation’s oldest youth organization catering to gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning, intersex and asexual individuals ages 13-24, HMI’s vital initiatives were at the forefront of the gathering.
The evening was marked with an enchanting atmosphere filled with cocktails, entertainment featuring mermen and synchronized swimmers, and breathtaking views. It was the perfect setting for celebration. The outpouring of support from the community underscored the shared commitment to empower and uplift the lives of LGBTQ+ youth, ensuring they have the resources and care they need to thrive.