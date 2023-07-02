A Chat with Dan’s North Fork Cover Artist Mickey Paraskevas

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This month’s Dan’s Papers North Fork cover sees the return of a Dan’s Papers staple, Mickey Paraskevas, whose art has graced more than 100 covers throughout the paper’s history. Here, he discusses this issue’s chicken crossing cover painting, a potential Maggie and the Ferocious Beast reboot and his upcoming show at the Reboli Center for Art and History in Stony Brook.

A Conversation with Mickey Paraskevas

What inspired this painting?

On January 1 of 2022, I was rummaging through my messy studio and came across a box of 8″ x 8″ wood panels. There were about 10 of them, and I thought it would be a good idea to fill them up by painting one a day for a week. After a few days, I thought I might as well finish out the month with a painting a day for January. Well, that lasted another week, and I thought I would work on this project, a painting a day for a year.

What did the creation process of this painting entail?

As I was saying, I filled up sketchbook after sketchbook for years, and I’ve always had a ton of ideas, so it was a natural progression to work on these. My only thought all along was why I hadn’t thought of this sooner. My late in-laws’ farm has had a great influence on me visually. I was never much of a landscape painter. But a few trips to Iowa and time in Manorville has opened my eyes to different work that I’ve been doing for the last four decades. But, somehow, I can’t help but tell a story. Every picture paints a story, I always say. Sometimes I just felt the need for humor to guide my way.

How did you develop your art style, and would you say it’s still evolving?

I think the idea of having to finish a painting a day really influences the style. I developed a quick way of painting and by hook or crook I managed to complete one a day for the entire year. I never missed a day. Even squeezing a few in between sick dogs and ill cat or a visit to the city for a meeting.

What art accomplishment or accolade are you most proud of?

I think I’ll always be most proud of my work with my late mother Betty Paraskevas. She was a great partner to work with and our work on Maggie and the Ferocious Beast for Nickelodeon was created with such joy and fun that my wife Maria and I now are trying to reboot Maggie for a new crowd.

And now my wife and I are working on a variety of animated prime-time projects. I married well. Most of the time she’s smarter than me.

What do you find most rewarding about being an artist?

I always liked painting. I like to think of a picture as a stage set waiting to tell a story. Over the years I let my mother do most of the writing, but since her passing I’ve found new avenues of delight in writing, especially scripts. I learned a lot from working with my mother.

Where can your art be viewed now and/or later this summer?

The Reboli Center in Stony Brook will be showing the entire collection of 365 paintings. It opens on August 29, and there is an opening reception on September 9 and a gallery talk where you can hear me ramble on about life and art on September 15. Call the gallery for information: 631-751-7707. I’ve very proud of my association with this arts center. It’s a beautiful location.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional information?

I’ve worked for Dan’s Papers for 32 years. It was a great run. I love Dan’s writing. I’ve done about 120 covers over the years. This one of the chicken crossing the road marks, I think, 121 but frankly I’ve lost count. I will leave that for someone else to figure out. I hope everyone comes to see the exhibit of these paintings. It was such a labor of love. In fact, It was soooo much fun that in 2024, I might just do it again. Maybe a painting a week.

To see more of Mickey Paraskevas’ work, visit michaelparaskevas.com, paraskevasstudios.com and paraskevas365.com.