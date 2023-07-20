Paumanok Dry Rosé 2022 – A Great Vintage for a Great Wine

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It isn’t often a wine label translates to completely on point but in the case of the Paumanok Dry Rosé 2022 vintage, it captures the wine beautifully. Most often, labels with tasting notes convey the flavors the winemaker hopes the public will perceive. However, this wine label nails it.

Paumanok Dry Rosé 2022

This wine has notes of cranberry, strawberry, and apple. It is light to medium-bodied with a dry finish. Pairing suggestions include summertime picnics, simple antipasto, and seaside dining.

One might add that this wine also has subtle notes of watermelon. It finishes with a wonderful balanced acidity, no acid burn at the end like some overly dry rosés.

This is a fun wine with an easy to open screw top and a lovely label with a relaxing zen-like photo of the pristine beach.

Paumanok Dry Rosé 2022 is crafted from 63% cabernet sauvignon and 38% cabernet franc. It is a rosé like one might find in Bordeaux. The flavor profile is reminiscent of that area. However, this wine retails for only $26 — far more affordable than a plane ticket to Bordeaux.

If you do want to travel, but locally, a wonderful place to enjoy this wine might be Paumanok Vineyards where the wine is created.

Paumanok Vineyards is a beautiful and serene place to enjoy all the wonderful wines they produce. It’s is a family owned and run vineyard and there is an astute quote from patriarch Charles Massoud defining the essence of winemaking: “Winemaking is less of an art and more of a partnership between the winemaker and Mother Nature…unfortunately, she’s the senior partner.”

In this instance, thankfully, the partnership is more than fruitful.

Paumanok Vineyards is located at 1074 Main Road in Aquebogue. Visit paumanok.com to learn more.