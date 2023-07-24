Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

According to Page Six this week, former The Real Housewives of New York City star and Southampton resident Ramona Singer has been spotted “making out all over Southampton,” with her mystery boyfriend Bill, but he’s a mystery no longer!

Dan’s Papers‘ crack South O’ the Highway team went to work to unveil Singer’s secret lover, and it turns out “Bill” is none other than 58-year-old financier William Kent who has a home in the North Sea section of Southampton.

A source close to the couple says 66-year-old Ramona and her younger man Bill will be celebrating one year together on Labor Day, but she’s made an effort to keep the relationship under wraps — despite all the public snogging sessions around town.

And they did allow themselves to be photographed looking quite intimate together at young socialite Eugenia Bullock‘s 25th birthday party on July 1 at a beautiful oceanfront home in Water Mill.

Page Six’s insider, who did not name the mystery “Bill” as William Kent, did add that “They are totally in love.”

SOTH ran into the Bravolebrity at philanthropist Jean Shafiroff‘s Bastille Day luncheon at Michael’s in midtown Manhattan sans “Bill” on July 12.

With 13 seasons of RHONY under her belt, and a new cast coming to Bravo for Season 14, you can now see Ramona Singer and her fellow legends from the series — Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Kristen Taekman — on Season 5 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy, which premiered July 11 streaming on Peacock.