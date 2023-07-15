Celebrity News

Presidential Hopeful RFK Plans Two Hamptons Fundraisers

By
comments
Posted on
Robert Kennedy Jr. RFK
Robert Kennedy Jr.
Jimi Celeste/PMC

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., RFK, is heading to the Hamptons on July 24 for two separate campaign fundraisers in Water Mill and Sag Harbor.

Prior to visiting the East End, Kennedy attended a media dinner in his honor hosted by former gossip columnist/man around town Doug Dechert at Tony’s Di Napoli on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Some of the city’s top journalists including Rita Cosby, David Patrick Columbia, reporters from Page Six, Epoch Times, Ken Frydman, art critic Sir Anthony Haden-Guest and Yours Truly were in attendance.

It was a very lovely evening with good food and Kennedy — the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and son of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, who were both tragically assassinated — answering questions and saying how he will handle affairs if he is elected President.

When the subject of global warming came up, a one -and-a half minute argument took place between Dechert and Haden-Guest who are good friends that have been squabbling for years.

Dechert feels global warming is a hoax and Haden-Guest called Dechert a “miserable blob.”

I had to reel them all in and talk about Kennedy, whom I met when we were both in our 20s, and he came to Harlem to campaign for his uncle Senator Edward Kennedy’s presidential run in 1980.

Order was restored and RFK was able to answer the question. As he left, he was overheard telling his security, “That was different.”

About the Author

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites