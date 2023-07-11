Sag Harbor Community Band Moves to Pricier Marine Park Venue

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

After 50 years performing in front of the American Legion at 26 Bay Street in Sag Harbor, the Sag Harbor Community Band begins its summer concert series from 8–9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 in a lovely but more expensive new location, across the street and on the water in Marine Park.

Last year, Sag Harbor Police Chief Austin McGuire said he had to put an end to the half-century tradition of performing on Bay Street, literally on the street in front of the American Legion, because, as he told 27east.com, “Putting people in a public street is not a good idea.”

Despite Marine Park being nicer and in many ways more sensible, new staging requirements add significant costs to the free weekly concerts, forcing band leadership to begin strategizing about how to raise the funds necessary to continue.

Home to the Dockside Bar & Grill for many years, the Legion hall was recently taken over by a new restaurant, Sag Harbor Kitchen, this summer, but the lease is held by Save Sag Harbor member Adam Potter, and none of them appear responsible for sending the band across the street.

“It’s all worked out well,” Sag Harbor Community Band representative Tom Greene said of the move. He pointed out that Sag Harbor Village Police had for years generously donated a pair of traffic control officers to manage traffic during their concerts on the street, but the department has had some “troubles with staffing.” For years, in exchange for the TCOs, the band would perform at village events, such as the annual Memorial Day parade.

Led by music director David M. Brandenburg, the band has much to be excited about as its 65th summer begins on Tuesday, despite the increased costs, but they have seen some tough times.

“COVID killed us, literally some of us,” Greene said, adding later, “We were literally dying off a few years ago.” But they recently began recruiting younger members from the high school and middle school, incorporating new faces with the inveterate elder players who had dwindled down to as few as 20, or less, for some performances. “It’s really reinvigorated the band,” Greene continued, explaining that concerts now feature about 50 musicians playing a range of music, from show tunes and classical to jazz, marches, ragtime and more.

Several special performances will be featured throughout the summer, including Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf with Artistic Director of Guild Hall’s John Drew Theater Josh Gladstone serving as narrator for children, and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture with local militia firing muskets timed with the music.

“It’s an exciting new season for the Band, celebrating our 65th summer of concerts under the stars and moving to a new venue. We’ve been rehearsing all spring and will have some old favorites as well as great new repertoire ready to perform,” Brandenburg, the music director said in an announcement sent in late June.

Shows are free to attend, but the move to Marine Park requires a mobile stage that’s quite expensive to rent each Tuesday. The Sag Harbor Community Band just formed a special committee to address their fundraising needs. No one will be required to donate at the show, but “We do pass the hat,” Greene said, and more donations would certainly help.

Starting July 11, the Sag Harbor Community Band will perform weekly concerts, every Tuesday through August 29. Audience members are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair.

Learn more about the Sag Harbor Community Band, including where to donate, at sagharborband.org.