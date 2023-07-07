Shelter Island Throws a Mean Fireworks Party This Saturday

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you missed out on East End fireworks over the holiday weekend, stay calm. You can still catch a dazzling, up-close show right on the beach this weekend – the only thing you’ll need to buy is a ferry ticket.

Shelter Island’s annual fireworks extravaganza is this Saturday night on Crescent Beach. Famed rocket-shooters Grucci will be conducting the show.

And while any and all of the Island’s numerous beaches are the perfect place to spend a day, you might be wondering where to eat, drink, and get happy in the town locals affectionately call “The Rock.”

Lucky for you, this is the weekend when sleepy little Shelter Island puts on its party hat — and unfurls the welcome mat — for the hordes that descend on its shores this festive time of year by boat, ferry, car, train, or bus.

Here’s a quick list of Shelter Island’s best places to pre- or post-game as you get your second chance to ooh and ahh at the pretty lights in the sky while partying the night away.

Find the Fun on Shelter Island

Sunset Beach

Sun-drenched bar and restaurant that unites the Hamptons crowd with a chic, Ibiza-style atmosphere right across the road from Crescent Beach.Fun vibes plus full-frontal views of the fireworks from the outdoor lounge/bar.

35 Shore Road, Shelter Island. sunsetbeach.fun

The Pridwin

Longtime Shelter Island hotel, recently renovated, offers a stunning view of the fireworks from its lawn. An all-American cookout BBQ will take place on its grounds from 5:30 – 9pm on Saturday.

81 Shore Road, Shelter Island. caperesorts.com/pridwin

Leon 1909

New to the Island’s evolving culinary scene, this restaurant captures the romance of European seaside destinations. The restaurant’s Provençal menu showcases regional ingredients and unfussy, countryside French-Italian fare.

29 West Neck Road, Shelter Island. leon1909.com

Salt + Shipwreck Boat Bar

Dockside dining at its best at Salt, plus an outdoor bar called the Shipwreck, where drinks are slung out of an old sailing vessel. Shipwreck is the place to be on Friday night, or, as Islanders put it, “fireworks eve.” Music by The Realm, plus swag and a live auction.

63 South Menantic Road, Shelter Island. saltshelterisland.com

The Chequit

Multiple eateries are now open in the recently renovated Chequit Hotel in Shelter Island Heights. The building, an icon that has hosted the likes of Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe, houses both Weakfish, a sushi spot, and Shelter Island Tavern.

23 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island. thechequithotel.com

Shelter Island Craft Brewery

A perfect place to settle down for a pre-game brew, this unassuming little brewery is right in the center of town and offers a selection of hand-crafted IPAs, pilsners, and ales.

5 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandcraftbrewery.com