Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The city of West Palm Beach is putting a spotlight on jazz music this summer with the Soul in the City Jazz Experience, a special series of concerts by premier jazz musicians right in downtown West Palm.

Presented by the City of West Palm Beach and the West Palm Beach Downtown Development Authority, each of the three shows will take place inside the Lake Pavilion at 101 S Flagler Drive, located in the heart of downtown, every third Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. from July through September.

The series begins with Nicole Henry on Wednesday, July 19 and continuing with Yvette Norwood-Tiger on Wednesday, August 16, and CeCe Teneal on Wednesday, September 20.

The Soul in the City Jazz offers an exceptional opportunity to experience the vibrant jazz scene and dine with local downtown restaurants for a “Soulful & Savory Dining Experience” prior to or after the event.

All three extraordinary artists have earned international acclaim for their unique musical styles and magnetic stage presence, enchanting audiences wherever they perform. From classic jazz standards to contemporary and original compositions, their performances will thrill any jazz fan.

“The Soul in the City Jazz Experience embodies the vibrant spirit of our city. This uplifting event showcases the incredible talent of renowned jazz artists and highlights the cultural offerings that make West Palm Beach a true gem in the arts community,” explains West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James.

This event’s unique venue, the Lake Pavilion, provides an intimate and engaging atmosphere, allowing attendees to fully immerse themselves in the music and ambiance of the evening while intaking stunning views of the Intracoastal.

Tickets for the Soul in the City Jazz Experience are $10 per person and available for purchase online at DowntownWPB.com/Jazz or can be obtained at the venue on the day of each event. Early reservations are encouraged as seating is limited.