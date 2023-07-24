Summer Storms Are Here — Time to Find a Home Pro

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The merciless storms that pounded Upstate New York have caused heartbreaking — and wallet-busting — damage.

It’ll keep roofers, general contractors, and insurance agents busy for months — all of whom you can find in Dan’s Papers Home Pros.

Here are answers to three frequently asked questions:

How do I know if my roof is damaged from a storm?

Signs of wind damage on a roof include loose or missing shingles, curling or peeling shingles, granules shedding, damaged soffit or fascia and indoor leaks. High winds can also cause tree branches to fall and damage a roof. Check with a roofing specialist.

How do I hire a contractor to do storm repair?

If you have damage to your siding, windows, or structural damage, you’ll want to make sure your contractor specializes in those repairs. Storm restoration can be a complicated process and you want to make sure you are working with an expert with the experience to ensure a good result.

Does apartment insurance cover roof leaks from storms?

Insurance typically covers roof leaks if they’re caused by a sudden, accidental event such as a storm or fallen tree. Your policy likely won’t pay for a leak that develops because your roof is old or poorly maintained. Check with an insurance agent to be sure.

