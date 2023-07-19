Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

July is sunflower season!

Two East End farms are acknowledging the acres of beautiful yellow flowers, including a monthlong annual Sunflower Fest at Waterdrinker Family Farm, and this weekend’s Annual Summer Sunflower and Sweet Corn Festival at Lenny Bruno Farms — and it’s all happening in Manorville!

Waterdrinker Sunflower Fest

“We carefully plant the fields all summer so there are always acres ready of terrific photo ops,” Waterdrinker owner Marc Weiss says in an announcement, adding, “Many visitors tell us they get some of their best pictures even on cloudy days.”

Along with hoopla and festivities of family fun and activities, the rolling 85-acre farm is open seven days a week for strolling and quiet reflection and U-pick.

“New this year is a scavenger hunt for the lost treasure of Sir Walter Drinker. Every child who discovers the treasure wins a prize. It has already proven to be a favorite of our young visitors! And yet another way to learn more about the animals,” Weiss says.

The Waterdrinker announcement explains that Manorville’s soil has been “most agreeable to cascades of sunflowers” this year with even more and unique arrays and variations. Guests can truly capture some of the finest, most breathtaking photos possible among the flowery fields, including bicycles, a giant throne, a wishing well and vintage cars set up for great pictures.

Waterdrinker also offers Tulip Town, a miniature village playground where kids can feel like giants. And just a short stroll from there, the animals are always happy to see visitors, including the Kune Kune pigs, goats (including many babies just born this summer), the famous Sulcata tortoises and of course Hops, their Instagram-famous bunny.

Other activities at the farm include the obstacle course, Waterdrinker’s Wooden Playland, Tractor Pedal Cars and of course, the Jumbo Jump Pads. Or practice your putt-putt skills and play a round of mini golf with the family.

Take a selfie by the Windmill and enjoy live music and food trucks on the weekends. The Long Island Farm Brewery is located right next to the farm and it is serving up some delicious beers for the season including a Sunflower Fest-inspired brew. The Greenhouse/Gift Shop is also bursting with garden supplies, beautiful summer flowers, gifts and Sunflower Festival Souvenirs.

Located at 663 Wading River Road in Manorville, Waterdrinker is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, rain or shine. Pet-friendly, leash required. Learn more at water-drinker.com.

Lenny Bruno Farms Sunflower and Sweet Corn Festival

Just a little farther down the road, at 740 Wading River Road in Manorville, Lenny Bruno Farms is kicking off their highly anticipated Annual Summer Sunflower and Sweet Corn Festival this Saturday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s a day filled with vibrant sunflowers, delicious sweet corn, and an array of exciting activities and family entertainment for all ages.

For a $10 admission, this year’s festival offers a toddler play area, jumbo garden games that are fun for adults and kids, treat tastings, a foam party, live music by local musicians, and ac cess to food trucks and artisan vendors with an array of delicious eats. Guests can also explore the artisan vendors’ stalls for unique handmade crafts and gifts.

The Summer Sunflower and Sweet Corn Festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages. Festival admission is only $10 per person, and children aged 2 and under get in for free, making it an affordable outing for the whole family!

Most importantly, Lenny Bruno Farms has U-pick sunflowers at just $1 per stem, a fun and educational hayride for just $5 per person, and children’s activity vendors, such as face painting and candle making for an addition price.

“We’re thrilled to host our Annual Summer Sunflower and Sweet Corn Festival,” said Lenny Bruno Farms owner Dominick Bruno. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for families and friends to come together, enjoy the beautiful surroundings, and create lasting memories. We have an incredible lineup of activities and attractions that cater to everyone’s interests.”

Admission for the festival is at the door on the day of the event. Arrive early to make the most of the day. For more info, including a full lineup of events, visit lennybrunofarms.com/events.