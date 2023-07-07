Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, July 7–11, 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more fun events this week, July 7–11, 2023.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

MJT The Band Live at Bedell Cellars

Saturday, July 8, 2–5 p.m.

Don’t miss the cool sounds of MJT the Band while sipping on bubbly and enjoying the beautiful scenery at Bedell Cellars.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Damaged Goods Courtyard Concert

Saturday, July 8, 5:30–7 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music at the front entrance courtyard of the Riverhead Free Library. Damaged Goods will play all your favorite classic rock hits and covers. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

The North Fork Dirt Band at Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

Sunday, July 9, 3–6 p.m.

Enjoy classic rock and covers while imbibing local summer brews and ales at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. A food menu is also available.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Shelter Island Fireworks Eve and Fireworks

Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8

Don’t miss this annual event on Shelter Island that begins on Friday night with live music from The Realm, a raffle and a silent auction at SALT Shelter Island. On Saturday, enjoy Fireworks at Crescent Beach beginning at 9 p.m.

63 Menantic Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-5535, shelterislandfireworks.com

Classic Wine Country Bike Tour

Saturday and Sunday, July 7 and 8, 10 a.m.

Take in the beauty of the North Fork on two wheels, stopping by wine stands, strolling down Love Lane and enjoying privileged access to vineyards. Tour upgrades include wine tastings and a buffet lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Fireside Fridays at Suhru Wines

Friday, July 7, 4-7 p.m.

Enjoy a glass of wine by the firepit every Friday night at Suhru Wines. Choose from cheese, charcuterie and small bite options, as well as a s’mores plate featuring custom Merlot-infused Dark Chocolate.

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com

Summer Splendor & Aromatherapy

Tuesday, July 11, 6–7:30 p.m.

Learn how to make the most of aromatherapy outdoors with a bug-repellant and moisturizing body scrub. You’ll also get plenty of recipes and resources for your own home creations.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Sea Glass Wine Charm Workshop in July

Tuesday, July 11, 6–7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this workshop with RoRo’s Sea Glass Jewelry at Pindar Vineyards. Your $50 ticket includes all materials and wine will be available for purchase.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Sculpture in the Garden

Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss your chance to take a guided tour of four acres of North Fork gardens, featuring plants from around the world and works by Virginia Overton, known for her site-specific sculptures. Admission is $20 for adults.

4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-7216, landcraftgardenfoundation.org

Urbanesque III

On view through July 9

Don’t miss this last weekend to check out these works by Linda Hacker and Cora Jane Glasser at the Alex Ferrone Gallery. Paintings and photographic composites express the energy of New York City.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

