Suhru 2019 Cabernet Franc Is a Great ‘Thunderstorm Wine’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Not every summer day can be bright and sunny. If the forecast looks like your outdoor event is going to be canceled, don’t despair: Sometimes the best plans are canceled plans.

If you’re looking for a great “thunderstorm” wine to enjoy while indoors, the Suhru 2019 Cabernet Franc is it. Whether you relish in the excitement of flashes of light and the claps of thunder, or your nerves become frazzled and you’re looking to borrow your furry best friend’s thunder shirt, this wine is for you.

Suhru 2019 Cabernet Franc

Cabernet Franc is one of the five noble grapes grown extensively in the Bordeaux region of France. Its role is often as a supporting player in Bordeaux blends, not the star of the wine. However, in this wine, cabernet Franc takes front and center stage. The wine is crafted from 82% cabernet Franc, 12% teroldego and 6% merlot fermented then aged separately. The wine is blended prior to bottling and it was aged for 14 months in Hungarian Oak.

While bright red fruit is present, this wine is resplendent with notes of black currant, black plum, and brambly fruit. There are also rich notes of mocha and a hint of anise.

The mouth feel of this full-bodied wine is lush, but not overly heavy, and the finish, though long, beckons you to take another sip.

While this wine will pair beautifully with your regular red fare, such as steaks, it will also complement gamey meats and duck. And if you luck out with the weather, it is a fabulous addition to any barbecue from the entrée right down to the s’mores.

The Suhru 2019 Cabernet Franc retails for $30.

Check out Suhru Wines at 28735 Main Road in Cutchogue on the North Fork, or visit suhruwines.com.