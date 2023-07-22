Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Over 100 young professionals and philanthropists gathered for a happy hour reception at Meat Market in Palm Beach. Young Friends members from four local non-profit organizations came together to celebrate making a difference in Palm Beach County. The guests mingled while enjoying drinks and hors d’oeuvres. The non-profit organizations involved in the event included the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, the Palm Beach Symphony and Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center’s mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County.