3 Tips to Ease the Move into Your New Rental Apartment

Congratulations! You’ve found a new apartment from an agent who worked tirelessly for you. Now you’re prepping for your move and looking for a mover.

1. Hire a local mover with experience

“Choose a mover that’s familiar with moving in your area to ensure your experience is seamless,” said Sharone Ben Harosh, founder and CEO of FlatRate Movers. On Long Island, double parking, maneuvering through traffic, and dealing with building supers can pose unique challenges.

2. Pack every item before the movers arrive

When your movers knock on your door — it’s go time! Save time, stress, and money by packing in advance, booking early, and being flexible with your preferred moving dates. Secure all boxes with tape instead of just folding the tops — your belongings will shift during the head-jerking traffic.

3. Move sentimental items in advance

Because everything you own will be sitting in an open truck, it’s best to hand-carry jewelry, collectibles, photo albums, and other precious items. Insurance can’t replace treasured possessions. So be safe, it’s worth it.

