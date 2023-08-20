The Best Beauty Products Formulated with SPF for the Hamptons Sun

Wearing sun protection is the most important thing you can do for your skin — find the right SPF for you

We love Botox and facials as much as the next Hamptonite, but the truth is we’d all need a lot less of them if we were more scrupulous about diligently applying SPF. While there’s no replacing sunscreen — we love Dr. Dennis Gross All-Physical Ultimate Defense SPF 50 ($42), which you can find at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, where the facialists have been trained to use the famed dermatologist’s exclusive Alpha Beta Professional Peel — makeup with SPF is a great way to easily add a bonus layer of UV filters to any beauty routine.

We’ve rounded up the best options for beauty products with SPF, all of which you can snag right here on the East End.

Best SPF Beauty Products

Honest Beauty CCC Clean Corrective with Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($24) is perfect for skincare minimalists because it’s a smooth-feeling product that at once primes, moisturizes and color corrects. You can find it at Ulta in Water Mill.

Also at Ulta you can snag Well People’s Lip Butter SPF 15 Tinted Balm ($15). It will offer non-sticky hydration with a hint of sheer color. While there you can also consider Lancôme Rénergie Lift Makeup Foundation SPF 27 ($60), which comes in over 20 shades and promises up to 12 hours of medium-to-full coverage.

Over at Bluemercury, which has locations in Southampton and East Hampton, you can shop a bevy of SPF-infused beauty products, including cult fave EltaMD UV Restore Tinted Broad-Spectrum Facial Sunscreen SPF 40 ($44). We love this tinted product because there’s no need to color match — it will help color correct a wide range of skin tones while hydrating in a non-chalky way (despite being a mineral SPF!).

While many people use EltaMD’s tinted option in place of both primer and foundation, you can add a layer of shmear if you’re looking for extra coverage with La Mer the Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation SPF 20 ($145) or Estée Lauder Double Wear Maximum Cover Camouflage Make Up Face and Body SPF 15 ($49).

If you’re in the Bridgehampton area, Knockout Beauty stocks an equally stellar lineup of options including an SPF 50 Concealer from Dr. Lara Devgan ($80). Dr. Devgan has carved out a name for herself as one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons in New York City so it’s fitting that her medical-grade beauty line has a devoted following in the Hamptons.

Another favorite at Knockout Beauty is Colorescience Brush On Sunscreen SPF 50 ($69). It’s an easy way to reapply sun protection without impacting your makeup look. Available in four shades, simply brush on the sunscreen — it will work equally well over bare skin as it will over a full face of makeup.

While out east you can also stock up on a unique alternative to baby oil with Vacation’s Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 (on sale at Ulta for $14.30). It will impart skin with a subtle shine without leaving a noxious residue.

Lastly, don’t forget your eyes! They’re one of the first areas to show signs of aging, and wearing sun protection is critical to prevention.

With that said we’re major fans of bareMinerals Well-Rested Eye Brightener Broad Spectrum SPF 20 ($26), which you can snag at Ulta. It’s a lightweight loose mineral formula made with only four ingredients — perfect for covering up signs of tiredness from your late night at The Surf Lodge.

As a finishing touch, replace your standard eye shadow with Supergoop! Shimmer Shade SPF 30 ($24), sold at Bluemercury. It’s available in four shades and works just like your regular shadow but it’s supercharged with sun protection.