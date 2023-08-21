East End Food Hub Campaign Underway with $1.7 Million to Go

East End Food Director Kate Fullam with Michael and Holly Dove-Rozzi at the East End Food Hub official launch party

East End Food, an organization connecting local farms with the community to promote a more sustainable food system, raised money last weekend for a new regional food hub in Riverhead.

The East End Food Hub project is “a transformative initiative that will honor the region’s rich agricultural history and shape the future of our community food ecosystem,” said East End Food’s executive director Kate Fullam.

This multi-use facility will serve as a center for the gathering, processing and distribution of local produce and products, supporting hundreds of small businesses in the process, and improving access to local food for everyone.

Phase 1 of East End Food Hub, designed by Garnett DePasquale Projects, is estimated to cost $3 million, including a 5,000-square-foot building renovation to house a year-round farmers market, community kitchen and educational programming.

East End Food has already secured $1.3 million in grants and private donations to start construction and will be offering tours of the building under construction this fall.

Michael Rozzi, executive chef of The 1770 House in East Hampton, and his wife, pastry chef Holly Dove-Rozzi, hosted and prepared a fundraiser dinner to launch the capitol campaign for the cause in Sagaponack on Sunday, August 20. The culinary duo curated a bespoke three-course experience with wine pairings from Channing Daughters.

Highlighting local bounty, the evening’s menu included Balsam Farms street corn soup paired with a 2017 L’Enfant Sauvage Chardonnay and 2021 Rosato di Cabernet Franc, followed by North Fork Seafood roasted fluke with a 2020 Heart Red Blend.

To round out the meal, The Milk Pail peach shortcake was paired with a 2021 Moscato Petillant Naturel.

Ingredients from Amber Waves Farm, Carissa’s, Goodale Farms, Mecox Bay Dairy, Stone’s Throw Farm and The Hoppy Acre were also featured.

“I’m excited to help bring awareness of the important work done by East End Food for our hardworking farmers and producers who I rely on for the enjoyment of our guests at The 1770 House,” Rozzi said. “As a third generation East Ender, the custom of sourcing sustainably was the norm growing up. Three cheers to the new East End Food Hub that will make our local bounty more accessible to our community for generations to come.”

Campaign donations are encouraged at all levels via campaign.eastendfood.org and supporters can reach out directly to learn more at [email protected].