Grason Ratowsky Exhibit Opens August 25 at Hedda Sterne Studio, East Hampton

Art by Grason Ratowsky

Up-and-coming artist Grason Ratowsky’s new expressionist-inspired exhibition, Of Light and the Absence Of, debuts Friday, August 25 at Hedda Sterne Studio in East Hampton, offering a nod to the region being the cradle of Abstract Expressionism.

Curator Alexander DiJulio selected Ratowsky’s works as the culmination of the concept umbrella “In Each of Us There Are Many,” in which Ratowsky is billed as presenting an exploration of expressionism that pushes beyond the confines of the physical and metaphysical realms.

“My works are physical representations of the extruded subconscious,” Ratowsky said. “Fragments of memories, experiences and imagination come forth to compile uniquely schematic arrangements that invite the viewer to move into a space of speculation. Rooted in expressionism, the process involves a surge of wild strokes to a given surface with little end intention in mind. Once the vision begins to reveal itself, steps of deduction and abstraction ensue to finally highlight and exemplify form and figure.”

The exhibition follows recent Ratowsky exhibits in Korea and Spain, where he lives on the island of Mallorca. The exhibit also marks a homecoming to his roots in New York, which he also calls home.

Besides painting, he works in sculpture, design and functional art.

Ratowsky’s brushstrokes inspire emotional responses while juxtaposing light and shadow, symbolizing the struggle within the viewer.

“In this way, I do not hold a definite intention to paint objectively; I paint what lies in-between,” Ratowsky says. “I paint the writing between the lines. When a figurative object placed in a scene is brought to life in my paintings, it is not the figure itself that I am translating but the emotion it evokes.

“I highlight the soul of the scene rather than the universal comprehension of it,” he continues. “Merging the lines between expressionism with surrealism and abstract figuration help me rearrange the usage of output to identify a hidden meaning. An unforeseen truth is revealed to the viewer in which they’re able to weave in their own personal emotional value and story.”

Grason Ratowsky’s solo exhibit “Of Light and the Absence Of” runs 4-8 p.m. August 25–September 1 at The Hedda Sterne Studio, 212 Hog Creek Road in East Hampton.

Learn more at grasonratowsky.com.