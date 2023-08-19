Bridgehampton was abuzz with excitement as Christie Brinkley stepped into her role as host for the annual Polo Hamptons Match & Cocktail Party. This grand event brought to life in partnership with BMW North America. The day’s festivities unfurled with a riveting polo match, complemented by an open bar and delectable hors d’oeuvres amid the promise of weaving cherished memories for all present.
Attendees dressed up in their finest ensembles with an array of vibrant and fashionable hats while getting to meet the polo players. As an encore, a second match and cocktail extravaganza beckoned guests back to the same captivating location to enjoy yet another day of fun.
