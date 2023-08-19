Hamptons Polo Match & Cocktail Party Hosted by Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley Rob Rich/SocietyAllure.com Andre Blount Robert Rosenbaum Carmen Merino, Frank Trivoluzzi, Michelle Shammas Robert Rosenbaum Carol, Nancy Robert Rosenbaum Derek Hedlund, Sir Ivan Wilzig Robert Rosenbaum Donna Hauser, Dianne Vavra Robert Rosenbaum Doreen Donovan, Luisa Diaz Robert Rosenbaum Dr. David Hoexter Robert Rosenbaum Eric McLaughlin, Holly Mae Robert Rosenbaum Attendees Robert Rosenbaum John Mollica, Alex Dabrowski, Derek Kinnear Robert Rosenbaum Keegan Devonport, Karin Robert Rosenbaum Luciana Pampalone, Joan Macri, Paul Anthony Robert Rosenbaum Michael Carrazza, Alex Natella Robert Rosenbaum Players Heather, Rose, Roucher, Lucy Millard, Mariano Gonzalez, Valentino Carlotti, Suzanne Hall Robert Rosenbaum R. Couri Hay, Claire Mercuri Robert Rosenbaum Tracy and Jerry Turco Robert Rosenbaum X Razma, Gary Leff Robert Rosenbaum

Bridgehampton was abuzz with excitement as Christie Brinkley stepped into her role as host for the annual Polo Hamptons Match & Cocktail Party. This grand event brought to life in partnership with BMW North America. The day’s festivities unfurled with a riveting polo match, complemented by an open bar and delectable hors d’oeuvres amid the promise of weaving cherished memories for all present.

Attendees dressed up in their finest ensembles with an array of vibrant and fashionable hats while getting to meet the polo players. As an encore, a second match and cocktail extravaganza beckoned guests back to the same captivating location to enjoy yet another day of fun.