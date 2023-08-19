Bridgehampton

Hamptons Polo Match & Cocktail Party Hosted by Christie Brinkley

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 08/19/2023

Christie BrinkleyRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

Andre BlountRobert Rosenbaum

Carmen Merino, Frank Trivoluzzi, Michelle ShammasRobert Rosenbaum

Carol, NancyRobert Rosenbaum

Derek Hedlund, Sir Ivan WilzigRobert Rosenbaum

Donna Hauser, Dianne VavraRobert Rosenbaum

Doreen Donovan, Luisa DiazRobert Rosenbaum

Dr. David HoexterRobert Rosenbaum

Eric McLaughlin, Holly MaeRobert Rosenbaum

AttendeesRobert Rosenbaum

John Mollica, Alex Dabrowski, Derek KinnearRobert Rosenbaum

Keegan Devonport, KarinRobert Rosenbaum

Luciana Pampalone, Joan Macri, Paul AnthonyRobert Rosenbaum

Michael Carrazza, Alex NatellaRobert Rosenbaum

Players Heather, Rose, Roucher, Lucy Millard, Mariano Gonzalez, Valentino Carlotti, Suzanne HallRobert Rosenbaum

R. Couri Hay, Claire MercuriRobert Rosenbaum

Tracy and Jerry TurcoRobert Rosenbaum

X Razma, Gary LeffRobert Rosenbaum

Bridgehampton was abuzz with excitement as Christie Brinkley stepped into her role as host for the annual Polo Hamptons Match & Cocktail Party. This grand event brought to life in partnership with BMW North America. The day’s festivities unfurled with a riveting polo match, complemented by an open bar and delectable hors d’oeuvres amid the promise of weaving cherished memories for all present.

Attendees dressed up in their finest ensembles with an array of vibrant and fashionable hats while getting to meet the polo players. As an encore, a second match and cocktail extravaganza beckoned guests back to the same captivating location to enjoy yet another day of fun.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles