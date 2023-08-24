Hanley Foundation's 2nd Annual Boca Celebrity Cookoff

Alex Ortiz, Kim Champion, Bruce Spizler Billie Wyler Amy Gottlieb, Nathan Nachlas, Fran Nachlas Billie Wyler Amy Gottlieb, Rachel Docekal, Jan Savarick, Marty Haberer, Tina Polsky, Brian White Billie Wyler Amy Gottlieb, Tina Polsky Billie Wyler April Lewis Billie Wyler Jan Savarick, Neil Saffer Billie Wyler Pam Weinroth, Robert Weinroth Billie Wyler Rachel Docekal, Marty Haberer, Amy Gottlieb Billie Wyler Rhonda Small, Linda Gunn Patton Billie Wyler Tina Polsky Billie Wyler Troy McLellan Billie Wyler

More than 200 guests attended Hanley Foundation’s 2nd Annual Boca Celebrity Cookoff, recently held at the Waterstone Resort and Marina in Boca Raton. The event included a gourmet happy hour with appetizers, a signature mocktail, raffles and entertainment and was a Boca Chamber Festival Days event. The Cookoff served as the kickoff for the 3rd annual Brice Makris Brunch and raised significant funds towards the Brice Makris Endowment fund.

This fund supports the Foundation’s prevention education programming in 32 Florida counties and its treatment programs, which help individuals who cannot afford the financial burden of recovery to gain access to quality treatment.

Troy McLellan, President and CEO of the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce served as the judge of the cookoff, and popular local celebrity auctioneer Neil Saffer, served as the emcee.

Cookoff competitors included State Senator Tina Polsky (who was the 2022 Boca Celebrity Cookoff Champion), Marty Haberer, President & CEO of the Adolph & Rose Levis JCC, Brian White, Vice President & Director of Athletics, Florida Atlantic University and Jan Savarick, CEO, Savarick Consulting Group.

The 2023 winner of the People’s Choice Award was Jan Savarick, and the winner of the Blind Tasting was Sen. Tina Polsky.