Piccinini Bros. Supplies Pitmasters with Elite Proteins at GrillHampton 2023

For the third year in a row, elite NYC protein purveyor Piccinini Bros. is returning to supply GrillHampton 2023 with the very best in all-natural meats and poultry.

For more than a century, the family-run business has been supplying famed NYC restaurants with artisanal-quality meat and second-to-none customer service, and today their products are just as likely to be found here on the East End as they would at a five-star Manhattan bistro.

Masters in the art of butchering, the century-old, family-run butcher is supplying the celebrated grill-masters at the summer’s premier BBQ event with everything from pork butts, pork shoulder, spare ribs, and St. Louis ribs to jumbo chick party wings and chickens, brisket and beef back ribs.

“We really like doing the Dan’s events. It’s our pleasure and we love the response. It’s like a happy event, and it’s nice to see something happy,” said Sylvie Piccinini, who along with her husband Paul, runs the west-side meat mavens’ daily operation.

The long-time Balthazar suppliers have been doing business in the Hamptons now for several years. “We have quite a few customers who’ve been using us since COVID, and we love doing business in the Hamptons. We’re very artisanal, we’re customer-oriented, and we’re willing to go the extra mile for them.”

Legendary customer service is appreciated out east, and the Piccininis deliver with a wide range of products, including many grass-fed, organic, and local options. The west side butchers have created lasting relationships with only the finest purveyors supplying the very best all-natural meat, poultry and game in the country.

Piccinini Bros. makes a commitment to share “the most flavorful and meticulously sourced all-natural products on the market, at prices we think you’ll like.”

They adjust on the fly, too. While restaurants were closing down left and right in the wake of COVID-19, the wholesalers became a retail butcher, too, serving their local Manhattan neighborhood. They have also made it super convenient to order online through their website.

Now, Piccinini Bros. not only serves wholesale to popular restaurants again, but patrons can also shop in-store or get products delivered directly to home.

Their New York City shop is located at 633 9th Avenue, and provides protein for glamorous restaurants like Daniel, as well as many other Michelin-starred eateries.

The story of the Piccinini Bros. begins with Paul Vaccari’s grandfather, who passed the business down to Paul’s own father, Rudy, who then left the business to his children, the three Piccinini brothers, before Paul and Sylvie took over sole control.

“My husband’s grandfather was a retail butcher in the theater district, and then his father, Rudy, took over the business and turned it into wholesale, and then my husband Paul took over, and now it’s just me and him,” said Sylvie.

“We go out of our way to make sure that whether you’re wholesale or retail we can meet your needs,” says Sylvie of the family-run business. “We literally have everything. We have a lot of excellent products and, in addition, we age our steaks ourselves.”

Each year Piccinini’s main objective is to work directly with the stellar chefs participating in GrillHampton 2023 to make sure they supply exactly what is needed to cook up fantastic grill creations.

“People were really excited, the chefs loved our product, everybody we spoke to said it was phenomenal,” Sylvie says of last year’s event. “It was just very fun and we really enjoyed being a part of it.”

Piccinini Bros. delivers to Manhattan, as well as Westchester, Brooklyn, and Long Island, including the North Fork and Hamptons.

For more information or to place an order, visit piccininibros.com.