Podcast: Dan Talks with Austin Stark, Screenwriter, Director & Producer

Austin Stark

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Austin Stark, Screenwriter & Director

Episode 146: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Austin Stark, screenwriter, director and producer on local and wide-release films. His most recent release, The God Committee, starring Kelsey Grammer and Julia Stiles, focused on the decision-making process behind the nation’s organ donation system.

