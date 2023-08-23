Renee Fleming's Cities That Sing Screening Brings Paris to Hampton Bays

American soprano Renee Fleming is on a world tour. You can tag along.

“The focus is on opera which is my love, my life,” she says, talking about a new series of films called Renee Fleming’s Cities That Sing, getting a one-time showing this Saturday, August 26 at 3 p.m. in the Regal Hampton Bays cinema. First city? Paris.

The part concert / part travelogue is playing simultaneously at movie theaters around the country.

All of this is the brainchild of a company called Stage Access. Part-time Hamptonite Bruce Lipnick dreamed it up during COVID to bring the arts to the masses. Fleming is thrilled.

“This is something I would have wished for all throughout my career,” she says. “It’s the spirit of a place blended with the culture. And I’m a cultural tourist. Everywhere I go I want to see theater, the museums, I really love to see what people have created throughout history.”

The series also travels to Venice and that installment will screen in Hampton Bays on Saturday, September 16.

Hey, if you need a little culture and it’s raining anyway, why not? Fleming says it’s what the world needs.

“We’re so busy. So to be able to sit in a theater and let something so beautiful wash over you, it’s important now. It can calm us down.”

Renee Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Paris is playing at Regal UA Theater in Hampton Bays, 119 West Montauk Highway, this Saturday, August 26. Get tickets here.