Rose Loos of Westhampton Beach Remembered for Volunteerism

Rose Loos

Rose Loos of Westhampton Beach died peacefully at her home on Monday, July 31. She was 107.

In her 60-plus years living here in Westhampton Beach, Rose worked for the Water Authority and Seaside Bank and was very involved in volunteer work, not only in the community, but also for the Immaculate Conception Church where she devoted most of her time. Rose was known for her beautiful singing voice and sang at numerous weddings and funerals for close to 25 years.

In her later years, this little woman didn’t slow down for a minute. She attended 8 a.m. mass every morning, rain, snow, sleet or shine; nothing stopped her. Rose volunteered every Thursday morning at the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for many years, as a monitor at CCD (religious instruction) at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church every Wednesday and was part of the Prayer Shawl Ministry, making shawls for the sick.

She was also a Eucharistic Minister for 20 years and for four years, worked every Saturday throughout the summer as a Docent at the Westhampton Beach Historical Museum. She quit driving at 101.

This little woman was full of life up to the very end. She had a smile to warm your heart, a hug to give you comfort and truly lived her life as a generous, giving person not only to her family and friends, but to her community and church.

Predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Leonard H. Loos, and her daughter, Susan Curcio of Greenlawn, she is survived by her devoted daughters, Ellen Loos and Diane Hardcastle of Westhampton Beach, a son, Richard Loos of Colorado and loving grandson, Luke Hardcastle and his wife, Marie.

A wake was held on Thursday, August 3 at Werner-Rothwell Funeral Home, her funeral service officiated by Fr. Joseph Mirro was held at the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Friday, August 4 and she was interred at Westhampton Cemetery.