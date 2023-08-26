Thomas Murphy of Hampton Bays Remembered as Funny Handyman

Thomas Murphy

Thomas Murphy died peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, August 12. He was 75.

He was born on February 24, 1948, in Manhattan. At age 19, while living in the Bronx, Thomas started his career as a Local 3 Union Electrician. He married his childhood sweetheart Susan Garrett in 1970. He has known his wife for 72 years.

After getting married, they welcomed their daughter Jennifer in 1973 and their son Brian in 1977. Thomas moved his family to Carmel, NY, in 1982, and they lived there for many happy years.

After retiring from Local 3, Thomas and Susan settled in Hampton Bays. While in retirement, Thomas loved being a grandfather to his grandson Jack, with whom he spent many memorable hours. They loved watching the Yankees, coin collecting, making nautical signs, watching their favorite TV shows, gardening and laughing together.

Thomas was known for being a friend to many people, always having a five-year plan, planning and organizing get-togethers with his childhood friends from the Bronx, and always being available to anyone who needed him to lend an ear, share advice, or offer wisdom. Thomas was the go-to guy for fixing anything. His sense of humor and being a jokester always made people laugh. He often reminded everyone, “You are only here for a haircut and a shave.”

Thomas is survived by his wife, Susan (nee Garrett) of 53 years; daughter Jennifer Owens and son Brian Murphy; son-in-law Brian Owens, and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Marah Marshall; grandson Jack Owens; brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.

A visitation was held at Scott-Rothell Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Resurrection on Wednesday, August 16 at the Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays. A private cremation will occur at a later date.