Animal Rescue Fund Fetches Bow Wow Meow Ball

Steve Lamson, Kim Nichols, Lotte Jones, Zach Siegel, Mike FranzinoLisa Tamburini
Wendy Trotts, Rob Trotts, Erica Tierney, Ray Tierney, Dina Burns, Carmine Zoccolillo, John BurnsLisa Tamburini
The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons hosted their Bow Wow Meow Ball, a night filled with dining and dancing set at the ARF campus in East Hampton.
This evening, organized by Petrocelli Contracting Inc., Master of Ceremonies Chuck Scarborough and the dinner committee, marked the grand opening of the William P. Rayner Training Center, designed for dog training and pet ownership classes.
More than 350 guests came together to celebrate ARF’s efforts in saving countless animals. The proceeds were dedicated to supporting ARF. A live auction and Call to Arms were led by auctioneer Jason Lamoreaux. The event featured films of a feral kitten rescued from a glue trap in Montauk, and sampson, a former ARF dog from South Carolina.
This event generated over a third of the organization’s annual operational budget. The Peter Duchin Orchestra offered music amidst the garden decor, while guests were treated to wines and delectable baguettes and cookies.
