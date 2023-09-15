Nonprofits & Philanthropy

Animal Rescue Fund Fetches Bow Wow Meow Ball

By Jacqueline Moore
2 minute 09/15/2023

Bruce WeberLisa Tamburini

Ellen and Chuck ScarboroughLisa Tamburini

Governor Kathy Hochul, Mike Franzino, ARF Volunteer MeganLisa Tamburini

James Wright, Ralph GibsonLisa Tamburini

Kim Nichols (Exec. Dir. ARF), Governor Kathy Hochul, Mike Franzino (Board Chair)Lisa Tamburini

Mike Franzino, Lisa and Mike McCarthyLisa Tamburini

Alex Papachristidis, Samantha Rudin, Governor Kathy Hochul, Dan and Estrellita BrodskyLisa Tamburini

Bill McCuddy and Neil RosenLisa Tamburini

Carl Hoyler, Rolise Rachel, Sarah HoylerLisa Tamburini

Chuck Scarborough, Kathy Raynor, Ellen ScarboroughLisa Tamburini

Dara Parker, Megan and John Griscti-SolerLisa Tamburini

Eva O'Neill, Audrey and Martin GrussLisa Tamburini

Jackie Munez, Kristin Marchese, Vivi Chou, Andy Sabin, Rebecca Edwards and guestsLisa Tamburini

Jacques and Susie MalignonLisa Tamburini

James Wright, Ralph GibsonLisa Tamburini

John Burns, Andre SmithLisa Tamburini

John Simani, Claire Montgomery, Brett Beldock, Jim McGregorLisa Tamburini

Lisa McCarthy, Kathy RaynorLisa Tamburini

Liz Manocha, Phil White, Marie AloisiLisa Tamburini

Nathan Bernstein, Katharina Otto-BernsteinLisa Tamburini

Pat Franzino, Lisa RomanoLisa Tamburini

Peter Marino, Nancy Rigby and guestLisa Tamburini

Richard McCabe, Kelly BickleLisa Tamburini

Steve Lamson, Kim Nichols, Lotte Jones, Zach Siegel, Mike FranzinoLisa Tamburini

Wendy Trotts, Rob Trotts, Erica Tierney, Ray Tierney, Dina Burns, Carmine Zoccolillo, John BurnsLisa Tamburini

The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons hosted their Bow Wow Meow Ball, a night filled with dining and dancing set at the ARF campus in East Hampton.

This evening, organized by Petrocelli Contracting Inc., Master of Ceremonies Chuck Scarborough and the dinner committee, marked the grand opening of the William P. Rayner Training Center, designed for dog training and pet ownership classes.

More than 350 guests came together to celebrate ARF’s efforts in saving countless animals. The proceeds were dedicated to supporting ARF. A live auction and Call to Arms were led by auctioneer Jason Lamoreaux. The event featured films of a feral kitten rescued from a glue trap in Montauk, and sampson, a former ARF dog from South Carolina.

This event generated over a third of the organization’s annual operational budget. The Peter Duchin Orchestra offered music amidst the garden decor, while guests were treated to wines and delectable baguettes and cookies.

