Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Alexandra Auder, Writer & Actress

By
09/06/2023
Alex Auder and Dan Rattiner talk
Alex Auder and Dan Rattiner talk

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Alexandra Auder

Episode 149: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Alexandra Auder, actress and writer. She has been a featured character in HBO’s High Maintenance and has acted in the films of Wim Wenders and Jodie Foster, among others. She collaborates with her husband, filmmaker Nick Nehez, to co-produce films, and she released a humorous memoir, Don’t Call Me Home, in May 2023.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Alexandra Auder, actress and writer – Episode 149

