Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Alexandra Auder, Writer & Actress

Meet Alexandra Auder

Episode 149: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Alexandra Auder, actress and writer. She has been a featured character in HBO’s High Maintenance and has acted in the films of Wim Wenders and Jodie Foster, among others. She collaborates with her husband, filmmaker Nick Nehez, to co-produce films, and she released a humorous memoir, Don’t Call Me Home, in May 2023.

