Dan Talks with John Sargent, Author of 'Turning Pages'

John Sargent, author of “Turning Pages: The Adventures and Misadventures of a Publisher”

Meet John Sargent

Episode 152: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with John Sargent, author of Turning Pages: The Adventures and Misadventures of a Publisher. The book leads readers through Sargent’s 40 fascinating years in the publishing business.

The book is the well-told story of 40 years in the publishing business. For 24 of those years, John Sargent ran one of America’s largest publishing companies. He uses the best stories of those years to give readers an intimate look inside book publishing through triumph and despair, and a very interesting daily life.

