Hampton Eats Opens, Football at The Clubhouse & More East End Food Seen

Renovated from top to bottom, Hampton Eats will be serving local foodie favorites all under one roof.

Hampton Eats is now officially open! Located on 74 North Main Street in East Hampton, the store is a one-stop shop for all your needs. Targeted toward year-round residents, the store has a concept similar to a food court where customers can go to multiple stations that each represent a different local brand. The brands currently featured include Hampton Coffee, Eli’s Bread, Villa Italian Specialties, Montauk Bake Shoppe, Paul’s Pizza and Stuart’s Fish Market.

Stop by in the morning and enjoy a nice hot cup of coffee or some squeezed juices. Place an order at Hampton Eats’ Kosher bakery counter, baked goods are made at Beach Bakery in Westhampton Beach and available for pickup at Hampton Eats the following day. Make a stop on your way home from work and pick-up prepared foods such as pizza, fresh seafood, and more, easy dinner for the whole family!

Along with Hampton Eats’ delicious baked goods, you can enjoy frozen yogurt from the new 3 Mile Yogurt brand, as well as bubble tea and smoothies. Yum! Hampton Eats will be open seven days a week year-round from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This year’s annual HarborFest in Sag Harbor takes place this Saturday and Sunday on September 16 and 17. All weekend long, Marine Park and the Long Wharf Pier will be full of live music, food, beer, wine, whaleboat races, kids activities and over 50 vendors on site to sell their crafts.

These vendors sell anything from jewelry to handmade art and each represent Sag Harbor’s rich artistic culture and history. In terms of food, on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m., there will be a food tasting by Charas Kitchen at the Eastville Historical Society Heritage House and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon, guests can enjoy a Pancake Breakfast at the Sag Harbor Fire Department. And the famous Clam Chowder Contest kicks off noon on Sunday and features chowders from local restaurants.

Cost is $20 and includes a HarborFest mug and tastings of the numerous clam chowders.

Ah, football season — a time of feasting on an obscene amount of wings and downing a chilled pint of beer. If you’re looking for restaurants where you can grab a bite and catch the games, look no further. TownLine BBQ on Montauk Highway in Sagaponack is a great hang out spot! Kick back with a TL Dawg cocktail and nosh on their mouthwatering Sweet N’ Sassy hot wings while watching football.

The Clubhouse in East Hampton offers NFL Sundays, where you can watch football on over 20 big screen TVs with sound and indulge in their food and drink specials. Be sure to try their jumbo mozzarella sticks or the jumbo Bavarian pretzel!

Union Burger Bar in Southampton is another option to catch the games, featuring a wide beer selection and juicy burgers. Recommended dishes include The C.B.D. burger served with a crispy onion ring on top and their fried pickles with buttermilk ranch dipping sauce.

Buckley’s Inn Between in Hampton Bays serves Irish fare and classic bar food. Order their famous Conor Burger in the pub and play a game of darts while watching the latest sports games.

Finally, The Point, the only sports bar in Montauk, has a multitude of NFL events throughout the week. Games will be featured on their 20 flat screen TVs every Sunday, and diners can sip $5 Bloody Marys and $5 Miller pints. For Monday Night Football nosh on $0.50 wings and $5 beers and on Saturdays catch the college games with $5 pints. Sounds like a touchdown to us!

Did You Know?

A slice of cold, sweet watermelon is a perfect September snack to help keep you hydrated. More than 1,200 varieties are grown in 96 countries worldwide. Not only popular in the U.S., China ranks number one in watermelon production as the fruit is a popular hostess gift in the country. This is due to its known health benefits and it being viewed as a luxury because of its past scarcity in the country.

Bits and Bites:

Cappelletti in Sag Harbor has dine-in, takeout, and catering services. Be sure to try their Rigatoni Bolognese, one of their many specialty items.

Riverhead Ciderhouse features live music and bingo throughout the month from Fridays to Monday. Be sure to check out their Dueling Pianos event on September 28!

In the mood for some homemade gnocchi? Stop at Manna at Lobster Inn in Southampton Town. Open for lunch, dinner, and serving happy hour every day from 3–5 p.m.

Stop by Rowdy Hall in East Hampton for Oktoberfest and sip on their Bavarian beer tasting flight for Oktoberfest starting, September 15!

Food Quote:

“Cooking is about life. It gives us what we need to keep going, and it gives us something to share with other people.” –Joan Bauer