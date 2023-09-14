Dan's Papers Palm Beach

Hanley Foundation’s ‘Bartle BBQ Hang’ Skateboarding Event was a Success

By Staff
2 minute 09/14/2023

Chauncer, Mike Rogers, Danielle FordThe Buzz Agency

Connie Sheperd, Mary JacobsThe Buzz Agency

Glena Boxrud, Samantha Licata, Silas Peterson, James Bartle, Charlene SherryThe Buzz Agency

Hanley Foundation group photoThe Buzz Agency

James Bartle, Charlene SherryThe Buzz Agency

John and Michelle MakrisThe Buzz Agency

Johnothan Clark, Kate MargoThe Buzz Agency

Kai CandubaThe Buzz Agency

Mike McLeary, Derek McLean, Cory Ricardy, Shawn CuddyThe Buzz Agency

Rachel Docekal, Brad SylvainThe Buzz Agency

Susan Ford, George FordThe Buzz Agency

Hanley Foundation, Florida’s largest provider of grant-funded prevention programs and recovery scholarships to combat addiction, officially launched the ‘Cory Bartle Memorial Fund’ with a skateboard and BBQ event at the National Croquet Center in West Palm Beach. The ‘Bartle BBQ Hang’ was a huge success, drawing over 150 attendees who collectively raised more than $40,000 dollars, all of which went towards the “Cory Bartle Memorial Fund.’

The ‘Bartle BBQ Hang’ was conceived by the Bartle family, their close friends, and SandyJames Catering, in honor of Cory Bartle, a 34-year-old skateboarding enthusiast and rising culinary star, who lost his battle with addiction in October 2022.

Admission included a delicious BBQ feast catered and donated by SandyJames Catering, activities, community comradery, a children’s skateboard half pipe competition underwritten by Seabreeze Building and Leeds Custom Design with prizes and an impressive demonstration by skateboard pro, Kai Canubida.

Pro skateboarder Mike Rogers emceed the skateboard demonstration and competition. Attendees were also able to purchase tickets for an exciting raffle with several prizes for both adults and children.

