East Hampton

NYC Second Chance Rescue Holds 2nd Annual Pawparazzi Hamptons Benefit

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 09/08/2023

Antonella BertelloLisa Tamburini

Athena Reich as Lady GagaLisa Tamburini

Elizabeth Shafiroff, Richard Ballard, Avra Hart, Kate McEnteeLisa Tamburini

Fashion Stay Trendy, Joey MHZ, Bah MHZLisa Tamburini

Fern Mallis, Durell GodfreyLisa Tamburini

Jennifer Parker, Avra Hart, Kate McEntee Ramona Singer, Lisa BlancoLisa Tamburini

Joe Gatto, Candy Udell, Bessy Gatto, with Remo and Milana GattoLisa Tamburini

Joe Gorga and guestLisa Tamburini

Kyle Langan, Jonathan Challacomb, Sean LanganLisa Tamburini

Leesa Rowland, Mark MasonLisa Tamburini

Lilly and John O'Connell with PoppyLisa Tamburini

Lisa Blanco, Margaret Farrington, Maria LeMosLisa Tamburini

Melissa Gorga, Ramona SingerLisa Tamburini

Myra Hackel, Jennifer BartleyLisa Tamburini

Robin Cofer, Ramona Singer, Leesa RowlandLisa Tamburini

The Udell FamilyLisa Tamburini

Zach Erdem, Candy Udell, Lisa Blanco, Melissa Gorga, Kate McEnteeLisa Tamburini

Zach Erdem, Larry Woh, Leesa Rowland, Victoria HiltonLisa Tamburini

Ian Duke, Chloe Melas, Norah LawlorLisa Tamburini

NYC Second Chance Rescue‘s second annual Hamptons benefit, Pawparazzi, presented in grand style by Margit Brandt Palm Beach & London Jewelers at The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton.

The event shone a spotlight on the animal advocacy efforts and contribution of Candy Udell and Zach Erdem, overseen by the host, Brandon Colon. A highlight of the evening was an impersonator concert for charity, featuring Athena Reich as Lady Gaga.

The performance not only delighted the attendees but also contributed to raising essential funds for dogs and cats in need. The night continued in high spirits as guests danced to the tunes spun by DJ DIMATTEO, a fitting celebration of compassion and generosity for our furry friends.

