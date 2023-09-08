Jennifer Parker, Avra Hart, Kate McEntee Ramona Singer, Lisa BlancoLisa Tamburini
Joe Gatto, Candy Udell, Bessy Gatto, with Remo and Milana GattoLisa Tamburini
Joe Gorga and guestLisa Tamburini
Kyle Langan, Jonathan Challacomb, Sean LanganLisa Tamburini
Leesa Rowland, Mark MasonLisa Tamburini
Lilly and John O'Connell with PoppyLisa Tamburini
Lisa Blanco, Margaret Farrington, Maria LeMosLisa Tamburini
Melissa Gorga, Ramona SingerLisa Tamburini
Myra Hackel, Jennifer BartleyLisa Tamburini
Robin Cofer, Ramona Singer, Leesa RowlandLisa Tamburini
The Udell FamilyLisa Tamburini
Zach Erdem, Candy Udell, Lisa Blanco, Melissa Gorga, Kate McEnteeLisa Tamburini
Zach Erdem, Larry Woh, Leesa Rowland, Victoria HiltonLisa Tamburini
Ian Duke, Chloe Melas, Norah LawlorLisa Tamburini
NYC Second Chance Rescue‘s second annual Hamptons benefit, Pawparazzi, presented in grand style by Margit Brandt Palm Beach & London Jewelers at The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton.
The event shone a spotlight on the animal advocacy efforts and contribution of Candy Udell and Zach Erdem, overseen by the host, Brandon Colon. A highlight of the evening was an impersonator concert for charity, featuring Athena Reich as Lady Gaga.
The performance not only delighted the attendees but also contributed to raising essential funds for dogs and cats in need. The night continued in high spirits as guests danced to the tunes spun by DJ DIMATTEO, a fitting celebration of compassion and generosity for our furry friends.
