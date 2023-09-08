NYC Second Chance Rescue Holds 2nd Annual Pawparazzi Hamptons Benefit

NYC Second Chance Rescue‘s second annual Hamptons benefit, Pawparazzi, presented in grand style by Margit Brandt Palm Beach & London Jewelers at The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton.

The event shone a spotlight on the animal advocacy efforts and contribution of Candy Udell and Zach Erdem, overseen by the host, Brandon Colon. A highlight of the evening was an impersonator concert for charity, featuring Athena Reich as Lady Gaga.

The performance not only delighted the attendees but also contributed to raising essential funds for dogs and cats in need. The night continued in high spirits as guests danced to the tunes spun by DJ DIMATTEO, a fitting celebration of compassion and generosity for our furry friends.