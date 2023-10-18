Amagansett School Bomb Threat, Ransom Demand Prompts Evacuation

Amagansett School

The Amagansett School was evacuated after district officials received an email from someone threatening to detonate bombs on campus if the district did not pay ransom Wednesday, East Hampton Town Police said.

Police said the email, which was received shortly before 9 a.m., demanded cash be dropped at an address in upstate New York. The email also said bombs were placed in every school in New York State, according to police.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said that more than 10 schools statewide received similar threats on Wednesday.

“I want to reassure parents that their children are safe at school,” Hochul said. “Swatting threats are false and intended to cause panic and scare students, teachers and families. I have directed the New York State Police to investigate these threats and work closely with all levels of law enforcement to identify the perpetrators, hold them accountable, and restore the sense of safety and security our children deserve.”

The incident came two days after a bomb threat forced the evacuation of three schools in Southampton. In the Amagansett incident, East Hampton police searched the school and cleared the campus before 11 a.m., authorities said.

East Hampton police are continuing the investigation with Suffolk County police and state police. Hochul said the New York State Intelligence Center is also monitoring the situation.