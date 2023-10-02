Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Filmmaker Ari Selinger

Ari Selinger on the Dan’s Talks podcast

Meet Ari Selinger

Episode 153: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner speaks with filmmaker Ari Selinger. In addition to writing and directing, Selinger also composes the music for his films and handles the editing process. His filmography includes The Ghost of Hank Williams, Moondog Airwaves, Deuce and a Quarter and the documentary Folks.

