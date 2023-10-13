East End Seaweed Cultivation Program Taking Root

An aerial of the sandy Meschutt Beach and the Great Peconic Bay on Long Island on a sunny day (Getty Images)

Suffolk County officials are looking to develop a new seaweed cultivation program in Peconic Bay and Gardiners Bay in an effort to foster an emerging aquaculture industry and improve local water quality.

The county is issuing a request for proposals (RFP) in October for the program, which builds on the county’s existing pilot program in partnership with Stony Brook University and the aquaculture program for shellfish that has the same goals.

“With a rich history in agricultural and aquaculture, the development of a seaweed cultivation program will not only explore innovative approaches to marine agriculture, but will support our local economy, promote environmental sustainability, and create new opportunities for our farmers,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

New York State lawmakers approved legislation authorizing the expansion of the program to include the cultivation of seaweed, which can be used for food, animal feed and fertilizer. The county currently manages 43 leased and lease sites across 570 acres of bay bottom across the Peconic Estuary.

“The growing of these crops have many environmental benefits, including removing nitrogen and cleaning our waters,” said Robert Carpenter, Director, Long Island Farm Bureau. “Additionally, seaweed cultivation will provide an excellent off-season crop for our farmers and fishermen to grow and harvest, providing additional revenues for the industry.”