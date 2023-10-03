Finca Wölffer Malbec Grown at the Foot of Andes Is a Perfect Fall Wine

Wölffer’s new release: A Finca Malbec produced in Argentina

Since 2015, Roman Roth, the award-winning winemaker behind Wölffer Estate Vineyard, and the team from renowned Argentine winemaker Susana Balbo at Dominio del Plata, have worked together to produce some gorgeous examples of what happens when you push at the boundaries of traditional wine-making.

This month, they’re partnering up again to release a Finca Wölffer Malbec 2022 — a concentrated, intense, fruit-driven wine with black cherry and figs, dark chocolate, layers of velvet tannins, and chalky minerality. The result is a perfectly balanced, Fall-ready, and food-friendly wine that Roth calls “a Red wine with altitude.”

The reason? Well, the Malbec grape used is grown at 4,100 feet in Mendoza, Argentina, in the district of Alto Agrelo-Lujan de Cuyo, at the base of the Andes. There, it’s produced and bottled by Dominio Del Plata with the help of Balbo, who Forbes Magazine called “the best winemaker in Argentina.”

For founder Christian Wölffer, Argentina was a special place. His passion for the country’s food, wine, and people are reflected in the fact that he spent months at a time living in South America. When he passed away in 2008, his children, Joey and Marc Wölffer, wanted to bring his vineyard to Mendoza to continue his legacy.

Today, Wölffer has 85 acres of vines in the Mendoza district of Alto Agrelo-Lujan de Cuyo. Argentina, long synonymous with Malbec and the leading grower of this grape, has over 75% of the vine’s growing acres across the world, reinvigorating it as one of the top 18 noble grapes.

Mendoza has more than 300 days of sun each year, and its arid, cool climate creating a style famed for pairing European elegance with Argentina’s rich terroir.

To make a Malbec that stands out requires a deep understanding of how the same Wölffer vines that thrive in Mendoza can be integrated into the experience of making Malbec on Long Island.

Roth has managed to balance lightness, freshness, and depth across all Finca Wölffer wines, realizing Christian Wölffer’s dream of crafting wines from the cherished land he held so dear.

For Finca Wölffer Malbec 2022, the goal was to unite the robust, ripened Argentinian Malbec with the refined vibrancy of the signature Wölffer style red wine that exudes fruity richness while maintaining an elegant structural profile, featuring velvety tannins, good ripeness, impressive concentration, remarkable character, and a balanced touch of acidity.

Only 3,000 cases were made and shipped to the U.S. The wine will be available starting Wednesday, October 4 and retail for $18.

Learn more at wolffer.com