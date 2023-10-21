Marie T. Hudson of Hampton Bays Remembered as Giving Artist

Marie T. Hudson

Marie T. Hudson of Hampton Bays, a talented artist who owned a yarn store, died on Tuesday, October 3. She was 87.

Born on February 25, 1936, Hudon raised her eight children with her husband, Edward. In addition to being a full-time mom, she handled the bookkeeping and office work of Edward’s architecture firm and was a successful business owner herself.

Always an avid needlecrafter, Hudson was a true artist (though she would shy away from that term, as she was extremely modest about her talent), and could knit, crochet and cross-stitch projects of the most intricate designs.

She took great joy and comfort in her craft and stitched to her last day, often expressing gratitude that she could continue to stitch because it kept her hands and mind active. There was always a project in progress, and there were more waiting in the wings to begin. In 1975 Hudson fulfilled a dream by opening a yarn store on Main Street in Hampton Bays called Rainbow Yarns and Needlecraft Shoppe.

She moved the shop to a building she and her husband built on Ponquogue Avenue and ran her business for over 40 years. Hudson helped countless crafters learn to cross-stitch, knit and crochet, to name only a few of the crafts she mastered. She was an expert at choosing just the right yarn and thread color combinations, and the perfect frame for all kinds of projects.

Hudson was predeceased in 2019 by her husband, Edward, to whom she had been married for 64 years, and her daughter, Linda, in 1990.

She is already missed by her children and their families: Michael Hudson (Pamela) of East Hampton, Maria Smith (William) of Southampton, Edward Hudson (Patricia) of Cutchogue, Frank Hudson of Hampton Bays, Suzanne Hudson (Richard Grogan) of Hyde Park, VT, Christina Schauder (Fred) of Greenwich, CT, and Lori Spellman (Tim) of Southampton.

She dearly loved her 12 grandchildren, Alex, Trevor, Diana, Kyle, Christian, Danielle, Shannon, Gillian, Kevin, Emma, Lindsay, Avery, and great granddaughter, Sophia.