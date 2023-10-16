Riverhead

New Riverhead Town Hall Debuts

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/16/2023

Board Member Kenneth Rothwell, Peconic Bay Medical Center Chairperson Emilie Roy Corey, Board Member Tim Hubbard, Riverhead Supervisor Yvette AguiarBruce Mermelstein

Board MembersBruce Mermelstein

Cherie Christmas, Joe PetrocelliBruce Mermelstein

Congressman Lalota Staff Member Peter GanleyBruce Mermelstein

Council Member Bob KernBruce Mermelstein

Ed Romaine, Yvette Aguiar, Town Board Members with Emilie Roy CoreyBruce Mermelstein

Joe Petrocelli, Victoria Schneps, Riverhead Chamber of Commerce Exec. Liz O'ShaughnessyBruce Mermelstein

Mark MK McLaughlinBruce Mermelstein

Natalie Prevette, Teresa Baldinucci, Henry Chop KreymborgBruce Mermelstein

Peconic Bay Medical Center's Andy MitchellBruce Mermelstein

Riverhead Rotary's Angie Reese, First National Bank's Kim Sweeney, Exit Realty's Maureen KlersyBruce Mermelstein

Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, Brookhaven Supervisor Ed RomaineBruce Mermelstein

Riverhead Town HallBruce Mermelstein

Legislator Al Krupski, Frank BeyrodtBruce Mermelstein

Riverhead Town officials unveiled the new Town Hall on West Second Street, accompanied by nearly 200 community members and local officials.

The dedication ceremony marked the beginning of a significant transformation, as the former Town Hall on Howell Avenue is set to undergo conversion to the new Town Justice Court, paying tribute to the late Town Justice Allen Smith.

Being just 500 steps from Main Street, Town Hall now serves as the perfect complement to the ongoing endeavors aimed at breathing new life into the heart of the community.

