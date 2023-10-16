New Riverhead Town Hall Debuts

Board Member Kenneth Rothwell, Peconic Bay Medical Center Chairperson Emilie Roy Corey, Board Member Tim Hubbard, Riverhead Supervisor Yvette AguiarBruce Mermelstein
Board MembersBruce Mermelstein
Cherie Christmas, Joe PetrocelliBruce Mermelstein
Congressman Lalota Staff Member Peter GanleyBruce Mermelstein
Council Member Bob KernBruce Mermelstein
Ed Romaine, Yvette Aguiar, Town Board Members with Emilie Roy CoreyBruce Mermelstein
Joe Petrocelli, Victoria Schneps, Riverhead Chamber of Commerce Exec. Liz O'ShaughnessyBruce Mermelstein
Mark MK McLaughlinBruce Mermelstein
Natalie Prevette, Teresa Baldinucci, Henry Chop KreymborgBruce Mermelstein
Peconic Bay Medical Center's Andy MitchellBruce Mermelstein
Riverhead Rotary's Angie Reese, First National Bank's Kim Sweeney, Exit Realty's Maureen KlersyBruce Mermelstein
Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, Brookhaven Supervisor Ed RomaineBruce Mermelstein
Riverhead Town HallBruce Mermelstein
Legislator Al Krupski, Frank BeyrodtBruce Mermelstein
Riverhead Town officials unveiled the new Town Hall on West Second Street, accompanied by nearly 200 community members and local officials.
The dedication ceremony marked the beginning of a significant transformation, as the former Town Hall on Howell Avenue is set to undergo conversion to the new Town Justice Court, paying tribute to the late Town Justice Allen Smith.
Being just 500 steps from Main Street, Town Hall now serves as the perfect complement to the ongoing endeavors aimed at breathing new life into the heart of the community.
