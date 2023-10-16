New Riverhead Town Hall Debuts

Board Member Kenneth Rothwell, Peconic Bay Medical Center Chairperson Emilie Roy Corey, Board Member Tim Hubbard, Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar Bruce Mermelstein Board Members Bruce Mermelstein Cherie Christmas, Joe Petrocelli Bruce Mermelstein Congressman Lalota Staff Member Peter Ganley Bruce Mermelstein Council Member Bob Kern Bruce Mermelstein Ed Romaine, Yvette Aguiar, Town Board Members with Emilie Roy Corey Bruce Mermelstein Joe Petrocelli, Victoria Schneps, Riverhead Chamber of Commerce Exec. Liz O'Shaughnessy Bruce Mermelstein Mark MK McLaughlin Bruce Mermelstein Natalie Prevette, Teresa Baldinucci, Henry Chop Kreymborg Bruce Mermelstein Peconic Bay Medical Center's Andy Mitchell Bruce Mermelstein Riverhead Rotary's Angie Reese, First National Bank's Kim Sweeney, Exit Realty's Maureen Klersy Bruce Mermelstein Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine Bruce Mermelstein Riverhead Town Hall Bruce Mermelstein Legislator Al Krupski, Frank Beyrodt Bruce Mermelstein

Riverhead Town officials unveiled the new Town Hall on West Second Street, accompanied by nearly 200 community members and local officials.

The dedication ceremony marked the beginning of a significant transformation, as the former Town Hall on Howell Avenue is set to undergo conversion to the new Town Justice Court, paying tribute to the late Town Justice Allen Smith.

Being just 500 steps from Main Street, Town Hall now serves as the perfect complement to the ongoing endeavors aimed at breathing new life into the heart of the community.