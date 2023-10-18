PBMC Golf Classic Benefits Heart Center

Bill Horning, Peter Mundy, Ed Siolos, Don SlavikRick Seigleman
Brian Mcnulty MD, Agostino Cervone MD, Dennis Namkervis, Peter Sultan, Jeff Silverstein, Mike Gevinski, Charlie Dixson, Brian StarkRick Seigleman
Donald Gershuny, Mike Corey, Ryan FolkenRick Seigleman
John Kanas Jr., John KanasRick Seigleman
Kevin Garve, Charles Favilla, Nick Battista, Mathew ViglyottaRick Seigleman
Louis Miceli, Jack Morgni, Ross Wank, John O'DonnellRick Seigleman
Martin Larsen, Amir Sofi, Ram JadonathRick Seigleman
Tom PooleRick Seigleman
The Peconic Bay Medical Center Golf Classic unfolded with a day filled with events, beginning with registration and breakfast, followed by the shotgun start, and culminating in the awards luncheon held at the Westhampton Country Club in Westhampton Beach. This annual event’s proceeds directly benefited the Kanas Regional Heart Center.
