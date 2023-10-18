Westhampton Beach

PBMC Golf Classic Benefits Heart Center

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 10/18/2023

Bill Horning, Peter Mundy, Ed Siolos, Don SlavikRick Seigleman

Brian Mcnulty MD, Agostino Cervone MD, Dennis Namkervis, Peter Sultan, Jeff Silverstein, Mike Gevinski, Charlie Dixson, Brian StarkRick Seigleman

Donald Gershuny, Mike Corey, Ryan FolkenRick Seigleman

John Kanas Jr., John KanasRick Seigleman

Kevin Garve, Charles Favilla, Nick Battista, Mathew ViglyottaRick Seigleman

Louis Miceli, Jack Morgni, Ross Wank, John O'DonnellRick Seigleman

Martin Larsen, Amir Sofi, Ram JadonathRick Seigleman

Tom PooleRick Seigleman

The Peconic Bay Medical Center Golf Classic unfolded with a day filled with events, beginning with registration and breakfast, followed by the shotgun start, and culminating in the awards luncheon held at the Westhampton Country Club in Westhampton Beach. This annual event’s proceeds directly benefited the Kanas Regional Heart Center.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles