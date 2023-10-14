Former Southampton Town Attorney Thomas Behringer Jr. Remembered as Family Man

Thomas Behringer Jr.

Thomas Edward Behringer Jr., of Southampton, died peacefully at the Kanas Center, surrounded by family on September 28. He was 93.

Behringer leaves behind a legacy of love for family, community, service and memories that will be cherished by those who loved him. Born to Thomas and Marie on April 5, 1930, in Brooklyn, Behringer attended Rutgers Prep, The College of the Holy Cross and Fordham Law School. In 1952, he married the love of his life, Maureen Murtha, with whom he would have six children. Behringer moved his family from Nassau County to Water Mill, where he and his wife raised their children and many pets in an old farmhouse.

After graduating from Holy Cross in 1951, where he played football, he joined the U.S. Navy, ultimately becoming a lieutenant chief engineer on the destroyer escort DE-219, U.S.S. J. Douglas Blackwood. He left the Navy to pursue a career in law, graduating from Fordham Law in 1958 and moving his growing clan to Water Mill.

This move began a life of community and service, always with family first. Behringer was an active member of the Water Mill Community Club, as auctioneer in the Community Club Auctions. Serving as Suffolk County assistant district attorney, he ultimately became Southampton Town attorney, while also managing a busy private law practice.

As a founding member of East Hampton National Bank, he went on to help organize the Bank of the Hamptons and Hamptons State Bank, where he served as director and chairman of the board for many years.

An avid and accomplished golfer, he and Maureen enjoyed many days and evenings on courses from Shinnecock and Southampton to Kiawah Island, South Carolina and St. Andrews, Scotland. One of his favorite stories occurred in 2003 when he and Maureen won the Sir Ian Stewart trophy at St. Andrews. In second place was his Royal Highness, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his partner.

The Behringers took many weekend ski trips to Okemo Mountain, where it was all about family and fun. Numerous tent camping vacations to St. John USVI were another family highlight. They later invested in a travel trailer, driving the family up and down the East Coast, stopping at Civil War battlefields along the way.

From beach parties to cotillion, he and Maureen had a wide circle of friends and enjoyed their lives to the fullest. They savored their retirement years as snowbirds on Kiawah Island, golfing, biking and making new friends.

Predeceased by his wife Maureen and his son Thomas III (Tim), his grandson Michael, and daughter-in-law Cheryl, he is survived by a large family including his children, Kathleen Dayton, Michael, Brian (Tracy), Kevin (Karen) and Margaret D’Onofrio (Ronald), 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and his brother Donald (Joan) and family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Surfers Healing Foundation or the Kanas Center for Hospice Care. Services will be held at Brockett Funeral Home on Sunday, October 15 from 4-7 p.m., with a funeral mass at Basilica of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary on Monday, October 16 at 10 a.m.