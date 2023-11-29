Community-wide Chanukah Celebration Lights Up Boca

Chanukah Mickey Mouse and dreidel will join the Community-wide Chanukah Celebration in Boca, Courtesy PJ LIbrary

PJ Library in South Palm Beach County is hosting their annual Community-wide Chanukah Celebration featuring Grammy Award winning Latin artist Mister G on Wednesday, December 13 — the seventh night of Chanukah. This festive event promises a delightful evening filled with music, joy, and community spirit.

Open to all ages, this year’s celebration takes place at Zinman Hall in Boca Raton (9901 Donna Klein Boulevard). The festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m., providing a perfect opportunity for families and friends to come together and celebrate the miracle of Chanukah with a gathering of local rabbis and a grand menorah lighting.

In addition to the concert, attendees will enjoy arts and crafts, latkes, doughnuts and activities for all ages. A special highlight includes the chance to take photos and make memories with Chanukah Mickey Mouse and a special Chanukah dreidel photo op.

“We are thrilled to bring the community together for this joyous celebration of Chanukah. Mister G’s performance, along with the delicious treats and family activities, will create lasting memories for everyone in attendance, and strengthen our community during this trying time,” PJ Library Director Elana Ostroff said.

Rabbi Josh Broide, Director of Community Engagement, is also looking forward to coming together during the holidays. “As we gather under the glow of Chanukah lights at our annual Community-wide Chanukah Celebration, I am honored to have my esteemed fellow rabbis join in lighting the menorah. Together, let us symbolize unity, resilience, and the enduring light of our community.”

Space is limited and registration is required for campus access. Visit jewishboca.org/chanukah23 to register.

For more information about the Community-wide Chanukah Celebration, contact Elana Ostroff at [email protected] or 561-852-6080.