Eat & Sip Fall Pumpkin Treats Along the Twin Forks Trail

Fall is the season for pumpkin delights

Who needs National Pumpkin Day when you’ve got pumpkin season?

It’s the time of year that arguably draws out the best on the East End, particularly among our local food and drink purveyors who consistently rise to the occasion with newfangled twists on pumpkin-flavored bites, treats and specialties that always get our attention as the leaves begin to pile up.

This year, they’ve come up with more truly pumpkin-centric goodies than ever to perfectly complement the region’s must-see autumn pastoral. Whether baked goods, coffee, soups, cocktails or beer, pumpkin-flavored food and drink items capture the heart of the fall season.

We’ve been visiting local eateries along the South Fork’s pumpkin treat trail, and here are a few items we sampled worth stopping to enjoy on your travels.

EAST END PUMPKIN EATS & TREATS

Pumpkin Donuts — Get in the Sag Harbor spirit with Grindstone’s knockout pumpkin donuts iced with a cream cheese frosting (and sprinkled with pumpkin seeds), and while you’re at it wash it down with a classic pumpkin spice latte to keep you toasty as the colder weather rolls into town.

Pumpkin Brew — The brewmasters at Kidd Squid Brew Co. in Sag Harbor are offering a Pumpkin Pie Hazy IPA called Pump Daddy to their roster of unique craft variations, while Montauk Brewing Co. will draw you a tasty Montauk Pumpkin Ale on tap.

Pumpkin Coffee — Naturally Good Market in Montauk, as well as Hampton Coffee, the new Hampton Eats in East Hampton, and Jack’s are all doing your favorite seasonal spins on pumpkin-spiced latte treats.

Pumpkin Ice Cream — Plenty of pints of pumpkin praline at Sagaponack gourmet favorite Loaves & Fishes.

Pumpkin Pie — Support local by stopping by the Milk Pail in Water Mill, famed for its apple and pumpkin pies. And check out Bonfire Coffee in Amagansett for a slice of Chef Debbie Geppert’s famous pumpkin pie.

On the North Fork, Briermere Farms sets the bar pretty high with its pumpkin pie, while The Treatery in Jamesport bakes up a mini version of the Thanksgiving staple for those who just don’t want to share.

Pumpkin Baked Goods – Quaint Bridgehampton bakery/bistro Armin and Judy is rolling up some pumpkin rugelah for the holidays, while The Cookery — the lovely little eatery in Springs — bakes up a pumpkin loaf to die for, among other freshly made items.

Pumpkin Pancakes — Love Lane Kitchen in Mattituck is doing pumpkin pancakes that has the North Fork talking.

Pumpkin Soup — Warm up with the pumpkin lobster bisque at R.aire in Hampton Bays.

Pumpkin Cocktails — Union Burger Bar in Southampton Village is hitting all the right notes with a pumpkin espresso martini, while Wainscott’s Cove Hollow Tavern devised an ingenious libation – served “flaming” hot – known as Cinderella’s Chariot.

In Westhampton Beach, Ivy on Main is serving up an elegant pumpkin cider martini. In Southampton Village, El Verano is crafting a perfect pumpkin mescalita.