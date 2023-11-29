First South Fork Wind Turbine Installed Off Montauk

The first South Fork Wind turbine has been installed off Montauk (SFW)

The first of a dozen turbines that will power the offshore South Fork Wind project was officially installed on November 20, a key milestone as work nears completion.

The Siemens Gamesa wind turbine generator was hoisted atop its base anchored into the seabed by the offshore construction team at the project site 35 miles off the coast of Montauk. The remaining turbines are expected to be installed by the end of 2023 or early next year.

“South Fork Wind’s first turbine is a testament to American ingenuity and innovation,” said David Hardy, EVP and CEO Americas for Ørsted Group, which is developing the project with Eversource.

The project, touted as the first of its kind in New York State, is one of several in the works for construction off the coast of Long Island, although the others are in the planning stages. The cable comes ashore in Water Mill and will power 70,000 Long Island Power Authority customers across the Hamptons.

East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc said, “We are proud of the part East Hampton has played in bringing this project forward.”