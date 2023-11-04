November Noms, Friendsgiving & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Round Swamp Farm’s Bridgehampton location

Happy November, fellow foodies! November is the month of family gatherings, gratitude, feasts and everyone’s beloved holiday, Thanksgiving. Here’s the latest on the exciting fall food events and festivities.

Time to celebrate Friendsgiving! Corey Creek Tap Room in Southold is featuring a Friendsgiving next Saturday, November 11 from 1–5 p.m. The cozy afternoon will consist of an Autumn themed menu curated by North Sea Tavern and a tasting flight of the latest fall releases guided by Small Batch Winemaker Marin Brennan. On top of that, there will be live music to enjoy, a glass of your choosing available to take home, and an Autumn Rose kit for all guests. Tickets cost $70 and can be purchased here: bit.ly/48UjOMW.

Later, on that same day, Bedell Cellars, Corey Creek Tap Room’s sister winery, is hosting a Cottage Wine Dinner. From 6–8:30 p.m. on November 11, attendees can enjoy an intimate dining experience consisting of tasting menus paired with small batch wines by Corey Creek Winemaker Marin Brennan. The tasting menus are prepared by Jonathan Shearman and Max Mohrmann of Fyr & Salt, a private dining and catering business for the East End.

For $175 per person, this is sure to offer a unique and unforgettable meal in a beautiful location. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/45ykTaj.

Slice, slice, baby! Nick and Toni’s, one of the most iconic restaurants in the Hamptons, has brought back their famous pizzas! The Margherita, made with pomodoro, housemade mozzarella and basil. The Speck, with smoked ham, butternut squash, cream, kale and mozzarella cheese. The Funghi, with pomodoro, fontina, mushroom and arugula. Lastly, the Quattro Formaggio, made with ricotta, mozzarella, fontina and Parmigiano Reggiano.

These pizzas are available for both dine-in and takeout on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Everyone’s favorite market, Round Swamp Farm, with locations in Bridgehampton, East Hampton and Montauk, is now selling new items! You can now shop for the following: Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cordon Bleu, Spatchcocked Gochujang Chicken with Root Vegetables, Ultimate Baked Macaroni & Cheese, Creamy Vegetable Lasagna, Grilled Citrus Glazed Chicken with Saffron Rice Pilaf, Mexican Street Corn Shrimp Salad, Sweet & Spicy Salmon over Asian Crunch Salad, Red Lentil Pumpkin Soup and more!

On top of that, if you shop at the Round Swamp Market in Montauk, you can enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee with any purchase. We’ll certainly be taking advantage of that.

Kizzy T’s is on the way! Jesse Matsuoka, the owner of Sen in Sag Harbor, Mexican taco bar K Pasa and newly opened Kumiso in East Hampton, has taken over the former space previously occupied by O by Kissaki. Located off of 47 Montauk Highway, Kizzy T’s is set to be a Japanese tapas gastro pub with bar food, games and decorated with numerous retro Japanese posters.

The types of bar food being served will include curry and cheese wings, teriyaki burgers with pickled pineapple, and dumplings. As for the pub games, there will be foosball, shuffleboard and darts available for guests to partake in. Kizzy T’s is planned to open sometime in November.

Did You Know?

Grindstone Donuts, soon opening in East Hampton, ships their donuts nationwide! Send a six-pack of decadent brioche glazed donuts to a family member or loved one.

Along with 1770 House’s main dining area, the restaurant and inn also has the Tavern downstairs, which serves traditional pub fare. Go check it out!

Bits and Bites:

Wine lovers, rejoice! Every Wednesday, Bistro Été has Wine Down Wednesdays, where all wines on the wine list are half price.

TownLine BBQ has a Football special that changes weekly, paired with a Montauk Juicy IPA for $16. Score!

The Golden Pear is having complete combo lunches! For just $18, people can select a soup, a warm panini and a beverage of their choosing.

Having a party? Saaz Indian Restaurant in Southampton offers catering and delivery services.

Long Island Restaurant Week ends this Sunday, November 5! Make sure to dine out at one of the participating restaurants before then.

Food Quote:

“In November, the smell of food is different. It is an orange smell. A squash and pumpkin smell. It tastes like cinnamon and can fill up a house in the morning, can pull everyone from bed in a fog. Food is better in November than any other time of the year.” –Cynthia Rylant