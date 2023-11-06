Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Debra McEneaney, HOPEWORKS Partner

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Debra McEneaney of HOPEWORKS

Episode 158: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Debra McEneaney, a partner at HOPEWORKS, a New York-based management and consulting company “designed to foster healthy organizations dedicated to meeting the needs and challenges of their constituents and mission.”

McEneaney is a creative marketing expert who specializes in helping startups with strategic planning and similar topics. Along with HOPEWORKS, she has worked doing marketing and development locally for Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center.