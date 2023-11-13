Recipe: Learn to Make Hampton Eats' Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Hampton Eats’ Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

With this Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin recipe from Hampton Eats, any time is muffin time! The total prep time is 15 minutes, and baking takes 10 minutes. The following ingredients are all you need for about three dozen delicious muffins.

Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup shortening

1 large egg, room temperature

1/2 cup 2% milk

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour (use whole wheat or spelt flour for more wholesome muffins)

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

2/3 cup chocolate chips

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the cream sugar and shortening until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, then milk and vanilla with an electric mixer. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt; add to creamed mixture just until combined. Fold in chocolate chips.

2. Spoon about 1 tablespoon of batter into each greased or paper-lined mini-muffin cup. Bake at 375° F until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 10–13 minutes. Cool in pans for 5 minutes before removing to wire racks. Serve warm.

Tips:

1. We recommend using a large ice cream scoop to divide the muffin batter in your tin. It’s much easier and there’ll be fewer drips.

2. This one’s a key tip: Avoid overmixing the batter. Some lumps in your batter are fine, as long as they aren’t lumps of flour. Over-mixing results in denser muffins.

Notes:

1. For extra flavor and more tender muffins, we recommend any full-bodied milk such as soy milk or oat milk. Other varieties such as almond milk will work but makes the muffins less rich.

2. For the highest muffin tops, we recommend baking six muffins at a time in a 12-cup muffin tray. Spacing apart the muffins allows the hot oven air to bake them faster, resulting in higher tops. This means you’ll need to bake the muffins in two lots.

For more Hampton Eats treats, visit them at 74 North Main Street, East Hampton or check them out online at hampton-eats.com.