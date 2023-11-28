Suffolk County Jail Guard Charged with Sexually Assaulting Inmate

Suffolk County jail in Riverside. Independent/Courtesy Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office

A Suffolk County Corrections Officer has been arrested for allegedly forcing an inmate to perform oral sex on him at the county jail in Riverhead, prosecutors said.

Jason Middleton pleaded not guilty November 25 at Southampton Town Justice Court to charges of criminal sexual act and official misconduct.

“I am shocked and disgusted by the acts of this correction officer and this is something we have absolutely no tolerance for,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. said.

Authorities said the 35-year-old Central Islip resident escorted an inmate into a utility walkway between jail cells that he knew to be a blind spot in security camera coverage, closed the door and ordered the inmate to perform the sex act upon him.The inmate complied.

Middleton had previously threatened the inmate that if the inmate ever disobeyed him, he would plant contraband in the inmate’s cell that would likely result in additional criminal charges filed against the inmate, according to investigators.

Middleton was placed on supervised release. His attorney could not be reached.