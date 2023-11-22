The Symphonia in Boca Raton Continues Journey to Discovery Concert Series with 'Flowing Tides'

The Symphonia returns with a new concert December 3 in Boca Raton (Courtesy The Symphonia)

The Symphonia, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, is presenting its second concert of its Journey to Discover earth- and environment-themed season with “Flowing Tides” next Sunday, December 3 in the Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton (5100 Jog Road).

The performance will feature Laura Jackson as a guest conductor and Leo Williams as a tenor soloist.

Jackson serves as music director and conductor of Nevada’s Reno Philharmonic Orchestra. According to the Symphonia, “she wins praise for her passionate artistry, creative leadership, and commitment to community engagement.” She is known internationally for both her innovative composer-in-residence projects and vibrant performances of traditional repertoire.

Williams is an alumnus of Indiana University and recipient of the Georgina Joshi International Grant, as well as the Jacobs Premier, and the Schmidt Foundation scholarships. After winning a coveted spot in the Nationwide Detroit Opera Resident Artist Program final auditions, he joined the program for the 2022-2023 season, where he has been the official cover for Faust in Gounod’s Faust, making his Detroit Opera debut singing the role of Messenger in Aïda and the role of Torero in Ainadamar. Williams is an avid lover of world travel and speaker of five languages, with years of classical dance training.

Free for concert ticket holders, a Pre-Concert Conversation hosted by The Symphonia’s Principal Conductor, Alastair Willis takes place from 2-2:30 p.m., giving ticket holders an opportunity to learn more about the works to be performed that afternoon.

In addition, The Symphonia’s most popular, interactive Meet the Orchestra program for kids returns on Saturday, December 2, coinciding with rehearsal. It includes an instrument petting zoo. Children can attend for free, and adults are just $5 per person. The event also takes place at Countess de Hoernle Theatre.

Information on Symphonia subscriptions (a season starts at $175 per person), flex-subscriptions and programs is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-376-3848, or emailing [email protected].