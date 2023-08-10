The Symphonia in Boca Raton Reveals 2023-24 Concert Season

The Symphonia brings incredible classical music to Boca Raton, Photo: Eduardo Schneider

Boca Raton’s vaunted chamber orchestra, the Symphonia, has announced its 2023-2024 Live Concert Series performance schedule, continuing its theme of celebrating the earth and environment. “Journey To Discovery” includes four traditional concerts and one “New Directions” concert — a multi-media storytelling experience inspired by composer Joseph Haydn.

The live concerts will feature a diverse array of award-winning composers, soloists and guest conductors, each weaving a tale of discovery throughout celebrated locales around the world.

Kicking off in November and running through April, each of the live concerts include an exclusive pre-concert conversation, giving ticket holders an opportunity to interact directly with the conductor or featured artist and learn more about the program selections.

Symphonia 2023-2024 Concert Schedule

NATIVE WONDERS

Sunday, November 19 at 3 p.m.

Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School, 3900 Jog Road, Boca Raton

Join Principal Conductor Alastair Willis and violin soloist Hina Khuong-Huu, First-Prize winner of the 2023 Elmar Oliveira International Violin Competition, will play selections by Handel, Tchaikovsky, Tate and Copland — all of whom found inspiration in the natural world. The Washington Post points out that Jerod “Impichchaachaaha” Tate, a Chickasaw, has the rare ability to “effectively infuse classical music with American Indian nationalism.”

Enjoy Handel’s “Water Music Suite No. 2,” “Souvenir D’un Lieu Cher” by Tchaikovsky, Tate’s “Chokfi,” and “Appalachian Spring” by Copland.

FLOWING TIDES

Sunday, December 3 at 3 p.m.

Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School, 5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton

Guest Conductor Laura Jackson is joined by tenor soloist Leo Williams, an alumnus of Indiana University and recipient of The Georgina Joshi International Grant, The Jacobs Premier, & The Schmidt Foundation Scholarships. For this concert, tradition and innovation combine to elevate certain compositions, as clearly demonstrated by Patrick Harlin’s evocative soundscapes (selections from “Wilderness Anthology”), the twilit atmosphere of Benjamin Britten’s work (“Serenade for Tenor, Horn, & Strings, op. 31”) and the passion and creativity of Mozart’s final symphony (“Symphony No. 41, Jupiter”).

DISTANT LANDS

Sunday, January 21 (2024) at 3 p.m.

Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School, 5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton



For this afternoon of music, Principal Conductor and Artistic Director Alastair Willis turned to the world of the theater for inspiration, from Bologne’s opera overture (and Haydn’s incidental music for the stage (“Symphony No. 60, Il Distratto”) to Shakespeare, who connects the work of Vaughan Williams (“Fantasia on Greensleeves”) and Clyne (“Sound and Fury”).

EUROPE’S SHORES

Sunday, March 17 (2024) at 3 p.m.

Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School, 3900 Jog Road, Boca Raton

With Fauré and Devienne as guides — featuring “Masques et Bergamasques” and “Concerto for Flute No. 7” — respectively, along with guest conductor Alexander Platt and flute soloist Les Roettges, concertgoers will enjoy a musical adventure in France, followed by a trek to the fabled lochs and highlands of Scotland, courtesy of Mendelssohn (“Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, op. 56,” Scottish).

SEEKING HAYDN (A New Directions Concert)

Saturday, April 13 (2024) at 7 p.m.

Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School, 5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton

Principal Conductor Alastair Willis will take attendees to the world of 18th-century Austria, as seen through the eyes of Joseph Haydn’s musical assistant at the Esterhazy Palace. Explore — through Willis’ dramatized perspective — what it was like living and working at the palace with Haydn for the Esterhazy family. This performance will run 80 minutes without intermission.

The Symphonia season subscriptions start at $190 per person, with several flex packages available. Individual concert tickets go on sale in September 1.Get tickets and learn more at thesymphonia.org, or call 561-414-5226, or email [email protected].