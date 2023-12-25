Business Leaders Gather at the Southampton Inn

Bridget Fleming, Dede Gotthelf, Cheryl Rozzi Lisa Tamburini Candice CMC, Ceravolo, Justin Ceravalo Lisa Tamburini Christiane Arbesu, Julie Ratner, Mirella Cameran-Reilly Lisa Tamburini Dan and Joy Flynn Lisa Tamburini Dede Gotthelf, Ian Duke Lisa Tamburini Dr. Peter Michalos, Dr. Magdalena Swierczewski Lisa Tamburini John Leonard, Gene Valle Lisa Tamburini Knight and Bert Meem Lisa Tamburini Lienette Crafoord, Chelsea Laviano, Arielle Haller-Silverstone Lisa Tamburini Mark Chiffert, Sheriee Calderone, Michael Gomberg Lisa Tamburini Mirella Cameran-Reilly, Southampton Mayor William Manger, Julie Ratner Lisa Tamburini Quinn Pofahl, William Matuska Lisa Tamburini Shoshana Young, Susan Jennings, Tom Guldi Lisa Tamburini

Dede Gotthelf, owner of the Southampton Inn, hosted a gathering of business and community leaders at a holiday cocktail party aimed at fostering discussions on creating a sustainable winter economy.

Gotthelf announced that the 1,200 anticipated guests at the inn in December would receive holiday stockings filled with information and promotions highlighting local shopping, dining, attractions and fitness options.