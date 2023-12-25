Party Photos

Business Leaders Gather at the Southampton Inn

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 12/25/2023

Bridget Fleming, Dede Gotthelf, Cheryl RozziLisa Tamburini

Candice CMC, Ceravolo, Justin CeravaloLisa Tamburini

Christiane Arbesu, Julie Ratner, Mirella Cameran-ReillyLisa Tamburini

Dan and Joy FlynnLisa Tamburini

Dede Gotthelf, Ian DukeLisa Tamburini

Dr. Peter Michalos, Dr. Magdalena SwierczewskiLisa Tamburini

John Leonard, Gene ValleLisa Tamburini

Knight and Bert MeemLisa Tamburini

Lienette Crafoord, Chelsea Laviano, Arielle Haller-SilverstoneLisa Tamburini

Mark Chiffert, Sheriee Calderone, Michael GombergLisa Tamburini

Mirella Cameran-Reilly, Southampton Mayor William Manger, Julie RatnerLisa Tamburini

Quinn Pofahl, William MatuskaLisa Tamburini

Shoshana Young, Susan Jennings, Tom GuldiLisa Tamburini

Dede Gotthelf, owner of the Southampton Inn, hosted a gathering of business and community leaders at a holiday cocktail party aimed at fostering discussions on creating a sustainable winter economy.

Gotthelf announced that the 1,200 anticipated guests at the inn in December would receive holiday stockings filled with information and promotions highlighting local shopping, dining, attractions and fitness options.

