Center Moriches Fire Department Celebrates Holiday with Parade of Lights

To commence the holiday season, the Center Moriches Fire Department captivated spectators with its Parade of Lights.

The procession showcased a vibrant lineup of fire departments, ambulance companies and local community groups decked out in holiday lights.

The pièce de résistance was the arrival of Santa Claus atop the Center Moriches Fire Department tower ladder.