Events & Entertainment

Center Moriches Fire Department Celebrates Holiday with Parade of Lights

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 12/29/2023

Center Moriches Parade of LightsJohn Neeley

Center Moriches Parade of LightsJohn Neeley

Center Moriches Parade of LightsJohn Neeley

Center Moriches Parade of LightsJohn Neeley

Center Moriches Parade of LightsJohn Neeley

Center Moriches Parade of LightsJohn Neeley

Center Moriches Parade of LightsJohn Neeley

Center Moriches Parade of LightsJohn Neeley

Center Moriches Parade of LightsJohn Neeley

Center Moriches Parade of LightsJohn Neeley

Center Moriches Parade of LightsJohn Neeley

Center Moriches Parade of LightsJohn Neeley

Center Moriches Parade of LightsJohn Neeley

To commence the holiday season, the Center Moriches Fire Department captivated spectators with its Parade of Lights.

The procession showcased a vibrant lineup of fire departments, ambulance companies and local community groups decked out in holiday lights.

The pièce de résistance was the arrival of Santa Claus atop the Center Moriches Fire Department tower ladder.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles