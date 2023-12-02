Holiday Celebrations, Cider Workshops & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

Kick off the holiday season with a fire cider workshop.

‘Twas the first day of December and the holiday cheer begun. In kitchens and restaurants, a festive feast is spun. The ovens were roasting, the chefs donned their caps. For foodie tales and tidings, let’s unwrap the wraps.

Kick off the holiday season and stop by the East Hampton Holiday Market and Celebration this Saturday, December 2! Taking place all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the village holiday market will offer an array of holiday greenery, decorations and treats as well as specially crafted gingerbread houses.

East Hampton Kitchen will offer homemade holiday cookie tins and seasonal soups available to buy, and Dreesen’s food truck will be giving out free doughnuts and hot cocoa to celebrate the arrival of Santa in Herrick Park at 10 a.m. The annual Santa parade will begin at 11 a.m. and there will be a complimentary holiday movie at the East Hampton Movie Theater at 1 p.m. On top of that, the lawn of The Huntting Inn will transform into an ice skating rink from 12 to 6 p.m., where skates will be supplied and attendees can skate for free.

There will be raffles available to partake in, in which the proceeds will be donated to the East Hampton Food Pantry. To close the celebration at 5 p.m., there will be a Christmas tree lighting on Gay Lane and some of East Hampton’s favorite restaurant spots, Tutto Caffé, Cittanouva, John Papas and The Palm, will be offering lunch and dinner specials in the midst of the event.

Tutto Caffé will be serving a special “hot cocoa and cookies” package where kids can choose their own cookies from the display case and a happy hour all day for wine and cocktails. Make sure to stop by and take part in the holiday cheer and food!

Nick & Toni’s will be hosting a “Feast of the Seven Fishes Wine Dinner” on Thursday, December 7 at 6:30 p.m. The wine pairing dinner will feature a six-course menu curated by Chef de Cuisine Courtney Sypher Barylski and Pastry Chef Kelsey Roden, and each course will be paired with Italian wine, chosen by Beverage Director Chimene Macnaughton. The cost to attend is $175 per person and reservations can be made by visiting bit.ly/40LhPqw.

Some menu items include codfish, grilled jumbo shrimp, wood-roasted oysters, lobster and more. Shell yeah!

Want to learn how to stay healthy during the cold winter months? Sweet Woodland Farm, in collaboration with East End Food, will be hosting a Fire Cider Workshop, December 1 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Immerse yourself in the world of herbal alchemy with this hands-on experience and learn how to make Fire Cider, a renowned immune-boosting tonic.

Attendees will get to use locally sourced herbs and spices guided by Woodland Farm’s medicinal herb farmer, learn the health benefits of the ingredients being used, and at the end they’ll be able to take home their own jar of Fire Cider! Tickets cost $45 per person. Happening under the big tent at the East End Food Market in Riverhead, this is an event that you won’t want to miss.

Did You Know?

How about a cocktail and a movie? You can purchase cocktails and other drinks at the Green Room bar located in the Sag Harbor Cinema as well as the concession stand in Regal Hampton Bays Movie Theater.

Bits and Bites:

Rowdy Hall in Amagansett has daily specials! Featuring Ed’s Meatloaf on Monday, Butternut Squash Lasagna on Tuesday, Seafood Stew on Wednesday, Fried Chicken on Thursday and Prime Rib on Sunday.

In pizza we trust. Hampton Eats is now serving pizza! Full pies, 10 inch or 18 inch, and individual slices are available along with a wide selection of toppings.

Shippy’s in Southampton has a newly updated fall and winter menu!

Cowfish in Hampton Bays has weekday happy hour from 3–6 p.m. where you can enjoy half off appetizers and drink specials. On top of that, they have a Wine Down Wednesday where you can get half off a bottle of wine with the purchase of two entrées!

Bamboo in Southampton is offering a happy hour every day from 4–7 p.m., where all specialty cocktails and specific food items are only $10!

Food Quote:

“Love is like swallowing hot chocolate before it has cooled off. It takes you by surprise at first, but keeps you warm for a long time.”

–Henri-Frédéric Amiel, Swiss philosopher and poet